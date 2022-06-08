Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 4th June

In Cardiff, DAZN certainly provided a very special night for Welsh super featherweight, Joe Cordina. He stopped Kenichi Ogawa for the IBF title in the second round, by knockout. People were concerned that Ogawa had the punch power to stop the contest and was the bigger puncher of the two. Cordina with one shot which was thrown after a beautifully timed feint, showed that the tables were truly turned on his opponent. It was a very special night in Cardiff and given the BBC broadcast of Welsh boxing the week before, this is a golden opportunity for Welsh boxing to march onwards.

International headline in the UK

Sunday 5th June

Down under, in Melbourne, Devon Haney gave George Kambosis Jr. a lesson in the pugilistic arts to take the WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight titles. He added them to his WBC belt, making him the undisputed at lightweight. He becomes the first within the four-belt era, after Pernell Whittaker last managed to have all the belts in 1990, but only when there were three awarding bodies. It was Kambosis Jr’s first professional defeat and marks Haney’s elevation into the four belt champions that includes Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, Josh Taylor, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Jermell Charlo. Of those elite fighters, six of them are recently in the club showing that there is evidence that the best are beginning to sign on to fight the best, or at least the other champions in their weight divisions.

Under the radar

Saturday 4th June

In Brentwood, super bantamweight Nina Hughes taking on Eftychia Kathopouli from Glenrothes for the Commonwealth female title disappeared. So, it allows me to go back down under to mention Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne’s first round knockout of Junior Fa in Melbourne. Browne has not looked good in contests in the UK over the last few years, but he is a likable big fella who works hard within the sport. His desire to get big fights and be competitive does not, according to interviews after his win, look likely to lead to a world title shot. He is savvy enough to know and have experienced the politics in boxing but it would be great to see those big fights happen and he is a great addition to any title mix.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 4th June

Featherweight Skye Nicolson got a very wide and deserved points win against Gabriela Bouvier in Cardiff and super featherweight Zelfa Barret beat Faroukh Kourbanov on points for the EBU title. Super bantamweight Galal Yafai stopped Sean Cairns in the 4th round to bounce back from his last fight – an uncharacteristic defeat – and the WBC international silver title fight with the very much fancied and backed Dalton Smith saw his opponent Mauro Perouene retiring before the 6th round.

In Minnesota, the WBC and WBO belts were on the line at super bantamweight between Stephen Fulton and Daniel Roman with Fulton taking the win by unanimous decision. The WBA super middleweight title fight saw David Morrell in only his 7th professional fight stop Kalvin Henderson in the 4th round.

Sunday 5th June

On the Kambosis Jr./Haney undercard the WBC silver and WBO international title fight at bantamweight between Jason Maloney and Aston Palicte was ended in the 3rd round with a win by Maloney.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 11th June

Former cruiserweight world champion, turned Sky Sports pundit, Johnny Nelson believes we have the cruiserweight equivalent of Deontay Wilder and at Wembley the object of his affection and praise, Richard Riakporhe finally faces Fabio Turchi in an IBF world title eliminator. The winner could see them in against Mairis Breidis next, politics permitting. Riakporhe has similar power to Wilder but Nelson also believes he has more skills, and this is the major difference between them. It should therefore be a short contest? Don’t really think so… Flattering though the comparison is, Riakporhe could do with the rounds and showing that his next step – for the IBF strap or even the WBC title – is within his reach. Turchi has lost once professionally and is no patsy. He had to pull out of the original fight and will want to make amends for that. This could be a perfect platform for Turchi, with DAZN having an international platform, it could be too good for him to miss…

International headline in the UK

Friday 10th June

In Mexico, we have the WBA super title on the line at light flyweight between Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez. Kyoguchi has the WBA super and Ring magazine titles, Bermudez is the regular WBA champion. A real unification fight that will see the WBA announce one and only one champion – what’s not to like!

Under the radar

Saturday 11th June

In Telford, Scottish light heavyweight, Willy Hutchinson, who last time out failed to deliver in a British title fight, faces Karel Horejsek in his comeback. Hutchison was a prize fighter for Queensberry and was on a very exciting trajectory. This is him getting back to the ring, having a few rounds and showing he still has the skills to move back into title contention. He was unlucky in that British title fight, to an extent, but was also well stopped. I expect a short fight and Hutchison to use his power to catapult his name back into the mix.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 11th June

There are 9 fights in York Hall, London, 7 contests in Liverpool and a further 9 in Glasgow. Of the headliners we have the debut of Lauren Price and the return of welterweight Chris Kongo facing Sebastian Formello live on Sky, whilst there is a double bill of British title action at super flyweight between Ijaz Ahmed and Quaise Khademi and at super bantamweight between Marc Leach and Liam Davies, live on BT Sport from Telford.

In Miami, the heavyweights collide for the lesser WBA belt as Trevor Bryan shall defend against Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Friday 17th June

There is a decent Channel 5 show from Liverpool which includes the super flyweight fight between Marcel Braithwaite and Thomas Essomba.

Under the radar

Saturday 18th June

In Wishaw, Scotland we have a number of decent fighters on show including the son of the legendary Willie Limond, Jake, Craig McIntyre and Scott Allen.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 17th June

In Liverpool, we have super welterweight Josh Kelly back, and the heavyweight Nathan Gorman seeks to get his career back on track against Tomas Salek.

Saturday 18th June

In Leeds, super lightweight Ohara Davies is back along with the WBA intercontinental super bantamweight title fight between Jack Bateson and Diego Alberto Ruiz.