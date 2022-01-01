Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 11th June

At Wembley, Richard Riakporhe took out Fabio Turchi in an IBF world title eliminator in the 2nd round in an exceptionally devastating manner. He proved that he has the power and all he needs now is an opportunity to get his first world title chance. This looks as though it is being set up for either the IBF, or the WBC titles – Mairis Breidis will defend his IBF title early in July. Riakporhe has gone 15-0 after unleashing his devastation with a stunning left hook to the body put Turchi down and he was never going to recover. A brave man, Turchi, though he struggled to get up off the floor, looked like he was going to continue until his trainer invaded the ring and stopped his fighter taking any more punishment.

International headline in the UK

Friday 10th June

In Mexico, the WBA super light flyweight stayed with Hiroto Kyoguchi as he beat Esteban Bermudez by knocking him out in the 8th round. Going into the challenger’s backyard to defend his WBA super and Ring magazine titles, whilst taking the regular WBA championship from Bermudez, should lead to the WBA to get rid of one of their titles? Maybe? Yes? It was a tight contest with Kyoguchi having bene deducted two points and he won when he was just ahead on two scorecards and behind on the other. He had been dominant and in control throughout. When he got deducted points it only seemed to make him more determined not to depend on the judges.

Under the radar

Saturday 11th June

In Telford, Scottish light heavyweight, Willy Hutchinson, who last time out failed to deliver in a British title fight, saw opponent, Karel Horejsek retire in the 3rd round. This means his hope that he has shown the requisite skills to move back into title contention may have been realised. I did expect a short fight and Hutchison to use his power to catapult his name back into the mix, and that is what happened!

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 11th June

The debut of Lauren Price saw a very competent points win against the tough Icelandic Valgerdur Gudtendottir. In Telford, welterweight Chris Kongo won on points against a very stubborn Sebastian Formello, at super flyweight Ijaz Ahmed drew on a split decision against Quaise Khademi whilst super bantamweight Marc Leach lost his British title to Liam Davies,.

In Miami, the heavyweight WBA belt moved from a cumbersome and overmatched Trevor Bryan to a very explosive Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, who stopped the former champion by knockout in the 4th round. It was a very bizarre event.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Friday 17th June

There is a decent Channel 5 show from Liverpool which did include the super flyweight fight between Marcel Braithwaite and Thomas Essomba but does not anymore! So, my attention goes to the top of the bill, given that the WBA regular heavyweight title is now in the UK. On Friday, heavyweight Nathan Gorman seeks to get his career back on track against Tomas Salek. Gorman fought and lost to Daniel Dubois a few years back at a crossroads fight for both boxers. It was a significant loss which sent Gorman into the wilderness for a period of time but now he is seeking to emerge from the shadows and the Czech opponent, looks tasty but ultimately a feeder for Gorman, especially as he has a loss to another Brit, Kash Ali, on his record.

Under the radar

Saturday 18th June

In Wishaw, Scotland we have a number of decent fighters on show including the son of the legendary Willie Limond, Jake, Craig McIntyre and Scott Allen. Quite a few years ago I was asked to go and talk to three of them, Willie, Craig and Scott as they were part of a new promotional boxing company in Scotland. Whilst it never quite worked out, as expected I have kept in touch with Allen, who is a live cracking former martial arts world champion and Craig, who is a very heavy handed young man who has impressed since I saw him in his debut in Bellahouston all those years ago. This should be a good and entertaining night of boxing – adding of course that the son of any ring legend will be expected to make a serious contribution form round one of every fight!

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 17th June

In Liverpool, we have super welterweight Josh Kelly back, and the opponent is Peter Kramer. There is little doubt that Kelly shall be expected to blast his way back into contention for a belt or two after this fight – it’s more of a keep busy than a full scale return to the ring but it will make some waves for the very good welter.

Saturday 18th June

In Leeds, super lightweight Ohara Davies is scheduled to be back along with the WBA intercontinental super bantamweight title fight between Jack Bateson and Diego Alberto Ruiz.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 25th June

At super welterweight and in Coventry, Sam Eggington takes on Przemyslaw Zysk live on Sky.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 25th June

A full card in San Antonio, Texas, has the WBO, WBC, IBO, IBF and WBA welterweight fight for all the belts between Jessica McCaskill and Alma Ibarra.

Under the radar

Saturday 25th June

Also, on the Sky card in Coventry, the two winners of the Boxxer series, super lightweight Cori Gibbs and lightweight Dylan Cheema are in action.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 24th June

In Inverness the IBO intercontinental title is on the line for Eftychia Kathopouli.

Saturday 25th June

We have lots of fights all over the UK – including Friday night – 9 different events across the weekend from Inverness to Bournemouth! Of note is the Celtic middleweight title fight between Graham McCormack and Dominic Donegan in Belfast. The Sky card in Coventry, also has the debut of Olympian featherweight Kariss Artingstall.

Also in San Antonio, Texas, there is the WBA and IBF super bantamweight contest between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Ronny Rios, and the WBC super flyweight battle between Jesse Rodriguez Franco and Wisakil Wangek.