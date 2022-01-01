Ron DeSantis Escalates Feud With White House







By Nikki Slusher

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to set himself up as the GOP’s top presidential nominee for 2024. How so exactly? Over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Florida is the only state that did not place an order for the COVID-19 vaccine that is going to be available for infants and children after the White House initially made 10 million for states to pre-order in anticipation that they will receive an endorsement from the CDC. DeSantis claimed that children have “practically zero risk” of getting severely ill from COVID-19 and that the state will not be devoting resources to vaccinations for children, per The Hill’s report. White House officials have accused DeSantis of prohibiting parents from the right to decide if their children have the option of getting the vaccine.

Doctors can get it. Hospitals can get it. But there’s not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns,” DeSantis said. “That’s not where we’re gonna be utilizing our resources.” The small audience applauded afterwards.

“The state of Florida intentionally missed multiple deadlines to order vaccines to protect its youngest kids,” Ashish Jha, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said during a press conference on Friday. “Now, despite repeated efforts to reach out and engage officials in the state of Florida, elected officials deliberately chose to delay taking action to deny Florida parents the choice whether to vaccinate their children or not,” Jha said.

Governor DeSantis has spent much of his time attacking Biden’s response to the pandemic and the president’s efforts to stop it. While DeSantis continues his tyranny in the Sunshine State, maybe it’s time for Floridians to DeSanitize the state of him now that he’s willing to let their kids potentially die from both COVID-19 and guns.