Bill Madden

What Trump did to 62-yr-old Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss is the very definition of terrorism. Terrorism, threats, fraud, racketeering — Trump is guilty of all of it. Justice cannot come soon enough. #maddow @TheJusticeDept @DOJCrimDiv