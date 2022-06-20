Charlie Major: Canada, The Other Side, 6 Number Ones, Some Days Are Better and More…







Exclusive interview by Karen Beishuizen

Charlie Major is a Juno Award winning Canadian Country singer whose debut album The Other Side had 6 number One hits. He is inducted in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. Check out his music as he is a hidden gem.

KB: Did you always wanted to be a singer/musician and why country music?

I’ve always loved playing music, but in the end, I think you chose me. And I would consider myself more of a country rocker as I grew up listening to the lakes of Neil Young, Poco, The Eagles and such.

KB: I read that you are blind in one eye? What happened? I think it is awesome that you still pursued a career as a musician.

I got shot accidentally with a pellet gun when I was 12 years old, and I believe that event change the course of my life.

KB: You spent 15 years traveling putting bands together? Where did you all travel to?

You can’t believe everything you read on Wikipedia. I played in a couple of bands when I was 13 and 14 years old but for the most part I played as a sole worked most of my early career and never travelled that far.

KB: Your debut album “The Other Side” was released in 1993 and all 6 singles went to number one on the RPM Chart: That is unbelievable!

Nobody makes it alone in this world and I had a great record company that was behind me 100%. They pretty much made it possible for me to have six number ones off that first album.

KB: I love the title track of that album: “The Other Side”: What is the song about?

That song is basically about two lonely people meeting in a bar on a weekend night looking for an escape from that loneliness.

KB: Your 1997 song “Some Days Are Better”: That’s how I became a fan. I saw the music video on TV in Germany and loved it straight away. Where was that video shot? Looks like an airport. What is the story behind the song?

Some days are better, is about people going through relationship problems and as the old saying goes some days are diamonds some days are Stone. We filmed the video at what was then a brand-new terminal at Toronto airport.

KB: You were inducted in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame: That must have been a proud moment.

You don’t spend your life thinking about things like that. But at the end of the day when it happened it was a very sweet moment.

KB: Are there any current artists you would love to collaborate with and why?

I would love to sit down and write a song with Miranda Lambert. I think she was one of the most talented songwriters in the past 20 years.

KB: If you were to make an album with your 7 most favorite songs (Not your own songs): Which songs would you pick and why?

There are so many great songs in the world it would be hard to pick seven. But if I was to do such a project, I believe I would lean towards recording Canadian songs from artists that I grew up listening to and inspired me as a small-town boy that big things can come.

KB: What are you doing at the moment? Are you touring? Working on new songs or an album?

After two years of not playing through the pandemic we are now back out and playing. Always working on new songs I’m hoping to get back in the studio soon. The urge never wanes.

Check out Charlie’s website: HERE