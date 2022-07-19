TFG Used Ayatollah Khomeini’s Playbook







By Janet Grace

Been a long time, boys and girls. I’ve been caring for my pupper, who I’m delighted to report, is recovering slowly but hopefully, surely. Know that I’ve missed our interactions and our “Do You Know” Series, which I research heavily before speaking for two minutes. I’ll be back to that, with a twist, after 04Jul22. I HAVE been listening to everything happening in our nation’s political landscape and have come away with the following realizations:

• TFG may have read Hitler’s account, but my Spidey Sense tells me he saw Hitler as a failure. He likes heroes that weren’t captured or defeated. Remember that.

• If you were to look back into the Carter Administration, you’d realize that TFG fashioned himself after the Ayatollah Khomeini.

• TFG’s Attempted Coup was exactly the same as Ayatollah Khomeini ‘s, except TFG failed.

• TFG does NOT realize that everything he touches turns to rot because Karma, Baby, IS ALWAYS leveling the playing field and he has such bad “juju”, a dialect French Creole word for “a jus” meaning “with juice” giving life to the icky vibes joining into everything done with, or in bad faith, ill will, dishonesty and ‘all that trash’ (sung to: “All That Jazz” from the “Chicago” soundtrack.) If TFG didn’t have bad luck, he’d have NO LUCK at all.

• Trump strategically created a base for those who heard him call folks from other lands many horrible words, as he was descending the escalator, way back when, and they agreed. He showed distain to anything and anyone who did not fit his narrow racist, homophobic, insane view andv he found his people. They were/are uneducated, naïve, and believe him, hold tight to him because they have racism in common, Folks.

• The Insurrectionists who attacked the Nation’s Capitol on Jan 6th, had been riled up to a similarly aggressive mental status as the group of militant students who stormed Iran’s American Embassy back in 1979, capturing and holding 52 Americans hostage, for a year and a half, releasing them seconds after Regan took his oath as President. It is believed by some that Regan reached out to the Ayatollah and hooked that up ahead of time. It’s possible. We’ll never know. We DO know that the Militants refused to negotiate with Carter just as the Trump Terrors are refusing to cooperate with the laws of the land after the fact.

• Equally similar to Ayatollah Khomeini plotting the revenge hostage situation to destroy Carter’s walk to re-election, “Ayatollah Mad Ass”, used his ARMY to do the same. Didn’t work. Now, its on!

• MAGA’s reacted to “Ayatollah Mad Ass’s” lies by believing them wholeheartedly and pledging their loyalty to him, instead of our constitution.

Yeah. Freaky, right?

Just an observation. I’ll be watching and waiting for the arrests and sentencing, hopefully in my lifetime. Here’s the link for a quick, interesting refresher.

https://prologue.blogs.archives.gov/2021/11/29/the-iran-hostage-crisis/

Have an awesome weekend, Folks.

