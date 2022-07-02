“Larry’s Look”: Unaffiliated Moderate Conservative (CD3) Write In Candidate Marina Zimmerman Sits for a 360 Conversation on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show (July 2, 2022)







By Larry Daniels

Marina Zimmerman is someone who can be described as a trailblazer. A great deal of her life has been spent in a military family, along with decades of experience as a highly trained crane operator in the construction industry. This is not typical. It was not easy. It made her strong. It made her fearless and resilient.

We all have a sense of right and wrong. In my opinion, Marina’s personal path towards politics was based on her belief that there are wrongs that need to be righted. A belief that a more perfect union is the result of civil discussions about the issues that face us. Brad’s questions directed the audience to see where Marina stands on the important topics facing voters.

In the 3rd Congressional District of Colorado, Marina is running as an unaffiliated moderate conservative write-in candidate against Lauren Boebert. In my opinion, Boebert was selected by GOP leadership. Ted Cruz had a slimy hand in it. It is certainly not because she was qualified. Can you imagine Lauren being elected to a local school board? Impossible without enormous financial help. Yet, she wound up in the US Congress. Lying and fueling hate are actually working. The Trump playbook. Boebert has a B.S. in BS. In contrast, Marina has a B.S. in Political Science, and working on her Masters in Project Management. Based on education, any HR department would hire Marina, and trash a struggling GED Lauren.

The recent Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade caused Marina to change her affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated moderate conservative. Her position is essentially pro life after 16 weeks with exceptions. The exceptions being rape, incest, or cases of a medical emergency. At this point in the 360 conversation, Marina makes a deeply personal confession. My heart went out to her. Please watch her strength.

In another issue, she points out that she would have voted for the infrastructure bill. As a fiscal conservative, she would have gone over it with a fine-tooth-comb, while making sure that the funds didn’t reach someone’s pockets.

Marina stands tall on the issue of a stolen election. She will tell Republicans in a group setting that this is simply not true. The insurrection that occurred on January 6th is met with disbelief around her. She will not tolerate talk of the President being a pedophile. Can you imagine being surrounded by people who feel this way? Where do you start to have a meaningful discussion?

A year ago, Marina attended a Pride event. She set up a table, and brought all of her materials. A rare occurrence that speaks to her character. Bravo!

A recent speech Marina gave in front of Republican party officials revealed how far the party has faded. Near the end, she spoke of disagreeing with Trump calling members of the military “suckers and losers”. It was met with loud boos. When she spoke of support of John McCain, the boos got louder. The story left Brad and myself stunned.

Brad asked Marina about what drives Boebert’s constituents to vote the way they do? I thought her answer was true and to the point. The reason stems from the way they were raised. It is not that they do not have the capability to learn, it is merely that they choose not to. Hate is a large part of the equation.

The question was posed of what three things are you running on, Marina? Civility, integrity, energy, honesty, and to serve the people. Country first. I think we all miss these kinds of values from modern conservatives.

On to the fun stuff, Marina is the person who shot the viral “Bizkit the sleepwalking dog” video. She described her pooch as consistently repeating this behavior every time it falls asleep. It has been viewed 34M times! Her favorite band is Santana. Janet Grace, on our team, jammed with him!

Closing thoughts:

America is like a piece of wood politically, split right down the middle. The way to repair her is with glue. Marina is a part of the moderate solution to get us out of this mess. She is a brand of glue we so desperately need right now. Civil discussion. It is a great thing. America is at her best when we can talk it out.