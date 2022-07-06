“Godfather” Actor James Caan Dead at 82 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Beloved Oscar-nominated actor James Caan, known for appearances in the iconic films THE GODFATHER (1972), THE GODFATHER: PART II (1974) and MISERY (1990), passed away July 6, 2022. No cause of death was given. He was 82.

Caan’s career began in the 1960s appearing in Broadway and off-Broadway productions, and then shifting to TV and film, making his first television appearance in an episode of NAKED CITY (1958-1963). His first substantial film role was as a hoodlum in the thriller LADY IN A CAGE (1964). His CAGE co-star, Olivia de Havilland praised his performance.

Caan turned in a memorable performance in the TV movie BRIAN’S SONG (1971), and was known for playing Will Ferrell’s dad in the hit holiday comedy ELF (2003), and for his starring role on the TV series LAS VEGAS (2003-2008).

His additional TV and film credits include THE UNTOUCHABLES (1959-1963), THE ALFRED HITCHCOCK HOUR (1962-1965), WAGON TRAIN (1957-1965), GET SMART (1965-1970), THE RAIN PEOPLE (1970), THE GAMBLER (1974), ROLLERBALL (1975), A BRIDGE TOO FAR (1977), BOLERO (1982), DICK TRACY (1990), FOR THE BOYS (1991), HONEYMOON IN VEGAS (1992), THE PROGRAM (1993), MICKEY BLUE EYES (1999), THE WAY OF THE GUN (2000), DOGVILLE (2003), GET SMART (2008), CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS (2009), HAWAII FIVE-O (2010- 2020), CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS 2 (2013), and QUEEN BEES (2021).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to James Caan’s family during their time of grief.