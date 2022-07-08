Larry Storch, Star of “F Troop” Dies at 99 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Larry Storch, known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agarn on the classic 1960s TV series F TROOP passed away in his sleep July 8, 2022 in New York City. No cause of death was given. He was 99.

Although his most famous role was on F TROOP (1965-1967), the actor and comedian has appeared in dozens of television series and films including CAR 54, WHERE ARE YOU (1961-1963), THE ALFRED HITCHCOCK HOUR (1962-1965), GILLIGAN’S ISLAND (1964-1967), THE GREAT RACE (1965), I DREAM OF JEANNIE (1965-1970), GET SMART (1965-1970), THAT GIRL (1966-1971), GOMER PYLE: USMC (1964-1969), THE BATMAN/SUPERMAN HOUR (1968-1969), THE FLYING NUN (1967-1970), THE NAME OF THE GAME (1968-1971), THE DORIS DAY SHOW (1968-1973), ALL IN THE FAMILY (1971-1979), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), AIRPORT 1975 (1974), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), THE FALL GUY (1981-1986), KNIGHT RIDER (1982-1986), and many others.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Larry Storch’s family during time of grief.