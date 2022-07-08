“Sopranos” Actor Tony Sirico Dead at 79 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Tony Sirico, who played wisecracking gangster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualteri on the HBO hit show THE SOPRANOS, passed away July 8, 2022 at an assisted living center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. No cause of death was given. He was 79.

Sirico co-starred on THE SOPRANOS (1999-2007) throughout the series entire run, appearing in 76 episodes. Sirico is known for playing gangsters in several other films, including LOVE AND MONEY (1981), THE PICK-UP ARTIST (1987), HELLO, AGAIN (1987), GOODFELLAS (1990), BULLETS OVER BROADWAY (1994), MIGHTY APHRODITE (1995), GOTTI (1996), COP LAND (1997), MICKEY BLUE EYES (1999), and WONDER WHEEL (2017).

His additional film and TV credits include KOJAK (1973-1978), DEFIANCE (1980), MIAMI VICE (1984-1989), INNOCENT BLOOD (1992), ROMEO IS BLEEDING (1993), DEAD PRESIDENTS (1995), EVERYONE SAYS I LOVE YOU (1996), DECONSTRUCTING HARRY (1997), CELEBRITY (1998), MEDIUM (2005-2011), CHUCK (2007-2012), and CAFÉ SOCIETY (2016).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tony Sirico’s family during their time of grief.