Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Veteran TV and film actor L.Q. Jones, known for his role in THE WILD BUNCH (1969), passed away July 9, of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94.

L.Q. Jones (born Justus Ellis McQueen Jr.), was born on August 19, 1927 in Beaumont, Texas. He made his film debut in 1955 in the film BATTLE CRY (1955), credited under his birth name Justus McQueen. His character’s name in that film was L.Q. Jones, a name he liked and adopted as his professional name for all his roles as an actor. Following his role in BATTLE CRY, Jones was cast in the Western series CHEYENNE (1955-1963), appearing in three episodes. He appeared in other Western series including RAWHIDE (1959-1965), GUNSMOKE (1955-1975), LARAMIE (1959-1963), WAGON TRAIN (1957-1965), and THE VIRGINIAN (1962-1971). HE was walso known for being the writer and director of the science fiction film A BOY AND HIS DOG (1975), based on Harlan Ellison’s novella of the same name.

His additional film and television credits include TORPEDO RUN (1958), LASSIE (1954-1974), HAVE GUN-WILL TRAVEL (1957-1963), PERRY MASON (1957-1966), MAJOR DUNDEE (1965), HANG ‘EM HIGH (1968), HAWAII FIVE-O (1968-1980), IRONSIDE (1967-1975), CHIPS (1977-1983), VEGAS (1978-1981), CHARLIE’S ANGELS (1976-1981), THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (1979-1985), THE FALL GUY (1981-1986), CASINO (1995), THE MASK OF ZORRO (1998), THE PATRIOT (1998) and A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION (2006).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to L.Q. Jones’ family during their time of grief.