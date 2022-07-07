“Larry’s Look”: #MovingHumanityForward Panel with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Anthony Scaramucci and Debbie Edwards (July 7, 2022) on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show

By Larry Daniels

“Bad” Brad Berkwitt hosted Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Anthony Scaramucci, and Debbie Edwards in a #MovingHumanityForward panel discussion.

America is a patient with many symptoms right now. #MovingHumanityForward is the treatment to cure what ails her. This panel offered the specific ways to heal our illness as a whole. Brilliant people. Thoughtful questions. Common sense solutions.

Anthony sprung out of the gate with this question, “How can we heal polarization in society?”. Stephanie responded by saying we to speak up, and tell the truth. Debbie added that we need to find common ground together. The idea of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Debbie put forth the next question with an eye to our democracy being compromised. “How do you plan to use your platform to appeal to apathetic or disgruntled voters that they should show up and vote?”. Anthony responded by saying we need to find a way to get the moderate middle engaged. The extremes of both parties are causing apathy in those with centrist views. Mooch FM will be speaking to this group in the next 6 to 24 months in an effort to get them engaged. I think this is brilliant. It will have effect of shrinking the extremist divide, and bringing us closer together.

Stephanie supplied the next question to the panel. “Why is it so important for all of our children, the next generation, to have role models to look up to and who are they now?”. Debbie replied with keeping our children engaged by holding up people who have done a lot for society, unselfish, loyal, and are #MovingHumanityForward. She cited LeBron James, who has opened schools and invested in education to help secure a better future. Melinda Gates, who has put together foundations to benefit our society as well. She also added raising up our local coaches as an example. People who instill positive values and ethics to our children. Stephanie chimed in with education, the ability to have a collective thought process that involves critical thinking, is so very important.

Brad’s last panel agreed 100%, that education is the key. I want add a quote from a very good friend of mine who is a current teacher in Wisconsin. I asked her what necessary curriculum is missing from your school system? She replied, “I think more STEM/STEAM is definitely necessary and often times the first thing that is cut from our daily schedules – especially science and social studies. We also need more social-emotional learning. Explicit teaching about empathy and self regulation. We assume kids are okay, until we later find out they’re not, and then trauma-based learning kicks in, but it’s a long way back from there”.

Anthony provided the next question to the panel. “How can we empower people to become economically aspirational?”. Stephanie quipped, “Do not work for Trump” (solid laughter). She went on to say education is the key. It has to start at home with family and friends, and supported by personal experiences along the way. Self awareness of one’s limitations will provide pathways to success. Debbie put forth the excellent option of pursuing trade schools. I have a close friend who was a school administrator for 30 years. She echoed Debbie’s message that there is great honor and satisfaction in creating something with your hands. Anthony pointed out that social media is actually a detriment to the advancements that can be made by education. The bullying and misinformation from users having total anonymity is a problem we have to address.

Debbie asks next, “How do the Republicans take back their party so that governing is balanced?”. Anthony responded by calling for an end to gerrymandering. Boom! Voting rights. Agree. A second thought he brought forward was a mandatory government service requirement. This is an absolutely brilliant idea! Totally agree, and taken further could include service at the state level. A personal example involves my youngest son. He earned his biology degree in Washington state. He signed up for the state’s Conservation Corps. His student loan payments are deferred for two years while he is in the Corps. He can explore different career paths while working in the field. He has already been promoted to asst. supervisor of his crew. Relationships were made. Opportunities await him. Anthony also mentioned the fact that the Constitution should be a living document, and role with the times. This very idea appears on the wall of the Jefferson monument. In the final analysis, Anthony sees the need for a new common sense leader to emerge to lead Republican party. The whole panel seemed to agree that such a leader is not on any radar at the moment. In my opinion, such a leader would have to call out the “spinning weather vanes” (great term), and pull the party toward the middle.

Stephanie supplied the next question to the panel. “What can we do through innovation and technology to promote peace?”. Debbie’s reply called for the creation of a platform to promote elements that highlight the positivity of humanity. Concepts like paying it forward and charitable work, sparking a contagious reaction.

The next question was put forth by Anthony. “How can we impart American values on the rest of the world?”. Stephanie carefully suggested available, innovative, and uninformed factual-based social media sharing with the world. Logistical barriers would have to be removed in this case.

The next question was submitted by Debbie. “In your opinion, what are some things the average person can do to move humanity forward?”. Anthony’s viewpoint aims at our government first in the direction of comity. Is there a current vehicle for all young people across the board to work together as equals in a meaningful way? I think his point can serve as a start line for future generations. We can move humanity forward if our arms are already locked as sisters and brothers. Brad chimed in to commend Anthony on his solid anti-racist stances. Please listen carefully to his excellent real life examples at this point. Stephanie empathizes with Anthony over tremendous flack each received from being a part of the Trump Administration. Each felt they could make a difference. What I find that is incredibly courageous, is the admission of a mistake, and moving on with justice in their hearts. Power should be earned, not stolen by any means necessary in this country. The panel lays out the importance of democracy in this section. Listen closely. It is fire.

Debbie submitted the next question to the panel. “With the recent reversal of Roe vs. Wade, do you foresee any previously held laws that are subject to reversal?”. Stephanie responded in an honest way. It is all on the table. It is sadistic. Anti gay marriage and anti interracial marriage, are possible future rulings. Anti rights? Anthony quipped, “Is Clarence Thomas gonna vote against interracial marriage?”.

Stephanie supplied the next question. “How do each of us benefit from the skills of emotional intelligence?”. Anthony submits it that can be something you are born with, and something that is learned. He provided the example of Jackie Robinson, who put forth the idea of “serving others”. Think of how hard that must have been for a man of color in 1947.

The next question was a general topic thrown out to the panel. “What can the average person do to move humanity forward on a daily basis?” Debbie replied with a solid point. We make mistakes. Inclusion means to understand that to err is human, to forgive divine. If I had to carry all the mistakes I’ve made in my life, I couldn’t move forward at all. Stephanie faults the news media for putting up barriers to humanity. Running with stories that are headlines without substance. Misinformation. Click bait. I’m with her. Get the story straight. Anthony starts a beautiful, empathic dialog with Stephanie regarding their shared experiences in the Trump WH and beyond at this point. Humanity, it’s a great thing.

Brad puts forth the final question for each panel member. “What do you do to step back and unwind?”. Debbie replied with things that bring her joy. Collecting hand made art, or watching the Saints games on TV. Unfortunately, Stephanie isn’t in a place to be able to unwind right now. Her motivation comes from being able to share clues, from what other people are saying, that are hidden truths she already knows. I watch her leave breadcrumbs on Twitter all the time. The evidence is overwhelming. It’s my wish for her to retire from her quest. She has to be exhausted. Anthony stated that he was able to get his life back, and I think he is able to unwind when the moments present themselves. He offered some kind advice to Stephanie, which was genuine and heartfelt.

Closing thoughts:

What a tremendous panel. They cited common sense, history, and spoke about #MovingHumanityForward with empathy. I enjoyed it very much. I appreciate every person. These are tough times. Urgent problems that need solutions. This how we find truth. The sharing of experiences among brilliant minds who have the energy to not give up. To create a more perfect union. A “United” States.