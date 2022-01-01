Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 2nd July

BT Sport certainly delivered in Wembley as Joe Joyce, used all his juggernaut strength to dispense with Christian Hammer in the 4th round. Joyce was relentless and went after Hammer until resistance was not only futile but ineffectual. Joyce retains his place on the WBC and WBO rosters – he is the mandatory challenger for the WBO – and just last week relinquished the British title which shall now be fought over by those well behind him in rankings. The problem is going to be matching him in meaningful fights as the level just below world champion is over-crowded and filled with nervousness over who could lose some momentum by picking the wrong pathway.

Saturday 9th July

In the 02 in London, the two former world title contenders who were Derreck Chisora and Kubrat Pulev headlined a DAZN show in a rematch few people called for and many ended up praising. Chisora needed a win and got it by outpointing on a split decision, another fringe world level heavyweight. Next up people will struggle, as with Joyce, to match Chisora. Chisora has had some brutal battles and fought for a world title before, leading most to think his time for such punishment should be over. Straight after the fight, Chisora talked of Deontay Wilder, whilst most would rather, if he is to continue, he should take a couple of easy fights to round off a remarkable and very individual career.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 2nd July

The shock of the last fortnight came courtesy of Queensland, Australia, where the IBF cruiserweight title moved from Mairis Breidis to local lad, Jai Opetaia. Opetaia, though unbeaten and with a massive number of regional titles to his name, had never faced anyone like Breidis before and it led me and many others to believe that this would be a perfunctory defence for Breidis. Oh, how wrong we all were! Richard Riakporhe in the UK is now, having won an IBF eliminator against Italian Fabio Turchi, in pole position to enforce a fight to allow him a chance at that version of the world title.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 9th July

In Texas, the WBC featherweight title fight between Mark Magsayo and Rey Vargas saw Vargas take the crown in a split decision win over Magsayo. Vargas won the title with this only being his second fight in three years! He had lost his title previously due to inactivity – go figure! In a highly competitive fight, Vargas was forced to get up off the floor in the 9th to win but it was a tough context, highly competitive but Vargas is now back… let’s hope he learns and gets back out soon.

Under the radar

Saturday 9th July

Highly touted prospect, super bantamweight Ramia Ali, in London got her 6th win on points against Augustina Marisa Belen Rojas. Ali has always been seen as a future star. As such there have been 3 of those victories in US mega venues like Los Angeles and MSG! This is going to be a very interesting ride for Ali and us observing her.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 2nd July

On that weekend Wembley card lightweight Mark Chamberlain beat Marc Vidal on points for the vacant IBF European title and super bantamweight Jason Cunningham lost against Zolani Tete for the IBF international and Commonwealth crowns as Tete announced he was very much back with a brutal 4th round knockout.

Saturday 9th July

At the 02 in London heavyweight Solomon Dacres beat Kevin Bicolas Espindola on points, middleweight Felix Cash had his fight pulled, heavyweight Fabio Wardley stopped Chris Healey in the 2nd round and super middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko won against Lukasz Maciec for the WBA international belt on points.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 16th July

It is over a year since Lennox Clarke broke Willy Hutchison’s heart and won the British and Commonwealth titles. In the Copper Box, London, he defends his titles against Mark Heffron and added in is the IBF intercontinental belt. Heffron has had a fascinating professional career with his first 10 fights including 6 different countries! This is his third tilt at the British title. Given he has not won any of the previous two, it could be argued he is being fed to Clarke. Five minutes watching any of Heffron’s fights will show you that this IS a real contest which could go either way.

Under the radar

Saturday 16th July

The BT Sport bill at Copper Box, London throws up an intriguing fight as we have a man at super lightweight going for his fourth professional win by the name of Sonny Liston Ali. It should not take long to work out where the inspiration for his name came from, as he takes on journeyman Chris Adaway and should be 4-0 by the end of the night!

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 16th July

The Copper Box, London plays host to featherweight Dennis McCann taking on James Beech Jr for the WBC international silver title, middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz will try to put the controversy of his win against Bradley Skeete behind him as he takes on Francisco Emanuel Torres for the WBC silver crown, and featherweight Nick Ball is in against Nathaniel Kakolo for the WBC silver title.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 23rd July

In one of the quietest weekends of 2022, I can look at the super featherweight Central Area title fight between Michael Gomez Jr and Brian Phillips in Oldham.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 23rd July

It has to be in Minnesota, the WBO international featherweight title fight is between Joel Gonzalez and Isaac Dogboe.

Under the radar

Saturday 23rd July

At York Hall, we have another super featherweight fight between unbeaten in 22 fights, Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab and Liam Dillon.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 23rd July

In Santa Fe, Argentina, the IBF/WBO light flyweight title fight is on between Evelin Nazarena and Yaimineth Actuve.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 23rd July

There are full small hall cards in Bournemouth, Watford, and Newcastle as well as in Oldham and York Hall.