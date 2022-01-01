William Hart, Lead Singer of The Delfonics Dead at 77- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

William “Poogie” Hart, lead singer of Philadelphia soul act the Delfonics, passed away July 15 at Philadelphia’s Temple University Hospital due to complications from surgery. He was 77.

Before forming the Delfonics, Hart sang in a variety of groups including Little Hart, The Everglows and The Four Gents, which also included Hart’s brother Wilbert Hart and additional members Ritchie Daniels, Randy Cain, Stan Lathan and Donald Cannon. In 1964 Hart and his brother formed a group called The Orphonics, which also included Randy Cain and Ritchie Daniels.

After being signed by a record label in the1960s, Hart’s group The Orphonics was renamed The Delfonics. The group was most popular during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Their debut album, “La La Means I Love You” was released in 1968. They produced eight studio albums in total. Their most notable hits include “La La (Means I Love You)”, “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)”, “Break Your Promise” and “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love)”. The songs were written by lead vocalist and founder William Hart. The Delfonics songs are covered and sampled by multiple artists and are used in TV shows and films, including JACKIE BROWN (1997), CROOKLYN (1994), THE SOPRANOS (1999-2007) and THE FAMILY MAN (2000).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to William Hart’s family during their time of grief.