Ringside Report Reviews Manifest Series on Netflix







By Janet Grace

Riveting. That’s it. That’s the whole review. A puzzle whose pieces are carefully sifted into the plot two surprises at a time.

This NBC series, starring ABC’s “Once Upon a Time’s” “Prince Charming”, actor, Josh Dallas, brings his heart thumping intense stares, panicked glances leaving us with eyes wide and manicures destroyed.

Imagine an entire NYC bound flight from the USVI, landing safety, after experiencing significant turbulence in flight.

Imagine the world’s astonishment when it is discovered that this exact plane and its entire Manifest has been missing for over five years; its “happy-go-lucky” passengers, unaware they’ve been presumed dead for years.

This was a quick three day binge-watch while resting during a week-long covid-19 quarantine.

Spins and turns, backflips and miracles kept this supernatural series alive and your eyes wide. Originally set for six seasons, they’ve settled for four after the error of a plug pull on the exact date it aired on Netflix, had its fan’s begging for more.

I would compare the suspense in this series to the first two seasons of “Stranger Things”. That’s when I lost interest of the latter.

Similar to the ancient “Bones” Series where every week led to actual bones being investigated to bring about a reason for the story, in this series, those who experienced a presumed resurrection, are gifted with incredible intuition, cognizance, empathy and live their returned lives able to sense future events known as “callings”, which they have to toss all caution to the wind for and go chase after, to solve and save all the passengers and humanity from impending doom.

The 4th and last season is set to emerge onto our sets this fall, after teasing a July 2022 airing.

Directed by 26 Directors including:

• Dean White

• Romeo Tirone.

Actors:

• Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

• Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

• J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

• Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

• Ty Doran as Cal Stone

• Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

• Matt Long as Zeke Landon

• Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

• Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

I give it a 4.7 out of 5.

What are you waiting for? Hit up your BFF’s Netflix subscription and enjoy.

Peace/Out

JG )O(