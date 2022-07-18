Ringside Report Reviews Impostors on Netflix







By Janet Grace

Jump in, Folks.

If you enjoy dark comedies, plots with a twist that succeed in blowing your ever loving mind, start here.

Actor, Inbar Lavi, exudes every element desired and be ye, this, that, they or any gender, she’s the perfect pick for chick loving partners – that is, until you’re deeply into love and trust and discover you’re also completely penniless and played.

This corrupt con preys on the rich and vulnerable, the true and trusting, leaving them broken, lost and livid.

Little does she know they’ll be swarming together to find her, their funds plus a peace of mind. Revenge is a dish best served ice cold.

This was a very fun watch. I enjoyed every single segment. The writers were brilliant. The actors, top notch. I think you will really enjoy this series. The pity is that it was canceled after its second season leaving we “Bad Girl” enthusiasts wanting to know if she ever finally lived happily ever after. Yes, you root for the baddie, at times.

IMDb gave this a 7.8/10.

Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 93%

I gave it an 8. It was fun enough. I was left smiling. I think you will be as well.

Creators: Adam Brooks, Paul Adelstein

Cast:

Inbar Lavi as Maddie.

Ron Heaps as Ezra.

Parker Young as Richard.

Steven Bishop as Patrick.

Marianne Rendón as Jules.

Brian BenBen as Max.

Check it.

Peace/Out:

JG )O(