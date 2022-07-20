Ringside Report Reviews Dead To Me on Netflix







By Janet Grace

Oh, my goodness!

That’s it. Go watch it.

As soon as I watch something, I jump into a document and write the title down for a review to come. Sometimes those unwritten pages remain as such for a bit, as is the case now.

I watched this series months ago under blankets. It was so cold. Many months later, seeing the title alone, had me laugh out loud.

These two main actors are as hilarious as can be together. It was a good team, reminding me of shenanigans by other good comedy teams, i.e., Lucy and Ethel; at their best playing the worst, and the newly minted, Grace and Frankie.

The series’ plot revolves around two women who meet at a grieving support group.

One woman is grieving the death of her husband which; unbeknownst to her, may be connected to the seemingly innocent woman befriending her.

It’s a comedy of errors above that, with many reasons why the love/hate relationship between these two will span the test of time.

Not one to ruin the fun with spoilers, I’ll simply tease your soul’s good humor into watching by promising you that you won’t be sorry.

This light hearted comedy fills the sarcasm void to the max leaving you in stitches — the good kind. Final words are:

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”

Creator/Writers: Liz Feldman and Kelly Hutchinson, Emma Rathbone plus 19 others.

Cast:

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding.

Linda Cardelli as Judy Hale.

James Mardsen as Ben and Steve Wood.

Luke Roessler as Henry Harding.

Sam McCarthy as Charlie Harding.

Max Jenkins as Christopher Doyle.

Diana Maria Riva as Det. Ana Perez.

Natalie Morales as Michelle Gutierrez.

I look forward to reading the commentary from those who have seen it. No spoilers, please.

Peace/Out:

JG )O(