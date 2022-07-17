Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 16th July

Lennox Clarke may have broken Willy Hutchison’s heart when he won the British and Commonwealth titles, but last Saturday he found out what that felt like as, in the Copper Box, London, Mark Heffron, at the third time of asking stopped him. Along with the two domestically valued belts was the IBF intercontinental belt. Clarke was upset at the stoppage by the referee in the 5th round and there could be an argument that the referee was acting prematurely but he was hurt, was being peppered with jabs and finding it tough against a very determined Mark Heffron.

Under the radar

Saturday 16th July

Also, on the BT Sport bill at Copper Box, London super lightweight Sonny Liston Ali got his fourth professional win on points against the hardy Chris Adaway. In a BBC interview he explained that his name came from his grandad (Sonny), his mum (Liston) and his dad’s surname was Ali! Having lost his first five fights as an amateur he is now reaping the benefit of having addressed that slide – 2 English, 2 Great Britain and 4 national amateur titles now to his name – and is making his way pretty well professionally.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 16th July

The Copper Box, London also hosted featherweight Dennis McCann’s stoppage win in the 8th round of James Beech Jr for the WBC international silver title, middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz with a highly impressive 5th round stoppage of Francisco Emanuel Torres for the WBC silver crown, and featherweight Nick Ball also getting a stoppage against Nathaniel Kakolo for the WBC silver title, in the final round of their scheduled 12.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 23rd July

In one of the quietest weekends of 2022, my attention is drawn to Newcastle, where Scottish super bantamweight Billy Stuart is back in the ring to face Viktor Vezhlivtsev. Stuart is in the process of rebuilding after suffering the first defeat of his fledgling career in a fight for the IBF Youth World title in July 2021. This is his second contest since then and shall be a keep busy rather than a competitive fight, but Stuart will do well to keep putting one glove in front of the other as he rebuilds! It also represents the first time he has fought professionally outside of Scotland.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 23rd July

It has to be in Minnesota, the WBO international featherweight title fight is between Joel Gonzalez and Isaac Dogboe. Dogboe is a fighter we love and a very dangerous opponent for anybody. Both carry defeats to Emanuel Navarrete on their records, and both have lost twice. Dogboe carries the higher ranking according to Boxrec, though they are 1 and 2 for the WBO making this international belt fight noticeable. Given that Navarrete is the WBO title holder, this seems to be the only fight available for each of them but knowing where the winner goes next is as intriguing as it is difficult to imagine.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 23rd July

In Santa Fe, Argentina, the IBF/WBO light flyweight title fight is on between Evelin Nazarena Bermudez and Yaimineth Actuve. In a year of tremendous female boxing making a mark throughout the world and DESPITE the fact that I really do not know either of these fighters well, it is intriguing. These are the fights which give us the depth so often missing in the women’s game. Last time out “La Princesita” Bermudez managed to defend her titles in only three rounds. This time, perhaps there shall be a longer spectacle to ruminate over afterwards…

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 23rd July

There are full small hall cards in Bournemouth, Watford, and Newcastle as well as in Oldham and York Hall.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 30th July

We are in Bournemouth with SKY/BOXXER with the top of the bill, the Commonwealth and EBU cruiserweight titles on the line between Chris Billam-Smith and Isaac Chamberlain.

Under the radar

Saturday 30th July

At Bournemouth, the super welterweight fight between Josh Kelly and Lucas Brian Bastida for the WBO international title.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 30th July

In Vung Ta, Vietnam, the WBO Oriental flyweight title fight is on between Olinyon Nazaro and Bienvenido Ligas.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 30th July

In Bournemouth, we have heavyweight Frazer Clarke, super middleweight John Docherty takes on Diego Costa, lightweight Caroline Dubois faces Happy Daudi, Ben Whittaker makes his debut against Greg O’Neil and Joe Pickford is in for the WBO European super welterweight title.

We also have the Commonwealth title fight between Nina Hughes and Tysie Gallagher at super bantamweight in Essex, and in Newcastle, super lightweight Harlem Eubank faces Tom Farrell. There are also cards in Dunstable and Oldham.