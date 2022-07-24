Actor David Warner Dead at 80 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

British actor David Warner, known for his roles in films THE OMEN (1976) and TRON (1982), passed away of a cancer-related illness on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in London, England, just 5 days shy of his 81st birthday.

Warner was an accomplished actor who worked in film, television and theatre. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and after making his stage debut in the early 1960s, he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. His stage credits include “The Tempest”, “Julius Caesar”, “The War of the Roses”, “Hamlet”, “Twelfth Night”, and “King Lear”, among others.

Warner had a knack for playing villians and he played them in several films, including THE THIRTY NINE STEPS (1978), TIME AFTER TIME (1979), TRON, and HANNA’S WAR (1988). Audiences may remember Warner also played villian Spicer Lovejoy in the Oscar-winning film TITANIC. Warner’s “Lovejoy” sought to keep the star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet) apart.

His additional film and television credits include A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM (1968), STRAW DOGS (1971), TIME BANDITS (1981), MARCO POLO (1982-1983), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1984), DESPERADO (1987), HANSEL AND GRETEL (1988), STAR TREK V: THE FINAL FRONTIER (1989), TWIN PEAKS (1990-1991), TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTES: THE SECRET of the OOZE (1991), STAR TREK: THE UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY (1991), STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATON (1987-1994), BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1992-1995), SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1994-1998), SCREAM 2 (1997), MIDSOMER MURDERS (1997-), PLANET OF THE APES (2001), PENNY DREADFUL (2014-2016), THE ALIENIST (2018-2020) and MARY POPPINS RETURNS 2018).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to David Warner’s family during their time of grief.