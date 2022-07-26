“Leave it to Beaver” Star Tony Dow Dies at 77 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver on the classic television series LEAVE IT TO BEAVER (1957-1963) passed away July 26, 2022 from cancer. He was 77.

Dow co-starred opposite Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont and Jerry Mathers on the popular television series from 1957-1963, and has since become a pop culture icon.

After the series ended Dow continued to act and appeared on television series including MY THREE SONS (1960-1972), DR. KILDARE (1961-1966), THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH (1963-1964), MR. NOVAK (1963-1965) and NEVER TOO YOUNG (1965-1966).

Dow took a break from acting and served in the U.S. National Guard from 1965-1968.

After serving he returned to acting and appeared in television series and films such as LASSIE (1954-1974), ADAM-12 (1968-1975) , LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), THE MOD SQUAD (1968-1973), EMERGENCY (1972-1979), A GREAT AMERICAN TRAGEDY (1972), THE HARDY BOYS/NANCY DREW MYSTERIES (1977-1979), SQUARE PEGS (1982-1983), STILL THE BEAVER (1983), KNIGHT RIDER (1982-1986), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), BACK TO THE BEACH (1987), CHARLES IN CHARGE (1984-1990), FREDDY’S NIGHTMARES (1988-1989), and DIAGNOSIS MURDER (1993-2001). Dow reprised his role as Wally Cleaver in the updated THE NEW LEAVE IT TO BEAVER (1983-1989), and also wrote an episode of the series.

Dow also did some directing on TV series such as THE NEW LEAVE IT TO BEAVER, THE NEW LASSIE (1989-1992), HARRY AND THE HENDERSONS (1991-1993), COACH (1989-1997), BABYLON 5 (1993-1998), and STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE (1993-1999).

