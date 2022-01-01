Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 23rd July

It may have been one of the quietest weekends of 2022, but in Newcastle, Scottish super bantamweight Billy Stuart managed a fuss when he stopped Viktor Vezhlivtsev in the 6th and final round. Impressively it was the first time Vezhlivtsev had been stopped in 18 previous fights. Sitting number 12 in Boxrec rankings, just above him are the likes of Hopey Price – who fights in a fortnight, Chris Bourke and Andrew Cain. As the highest ranked Scot and Celt, a fight with Scottish champion Joe Ham would not really appeal for Ham’s Scottish title, though Welshman Rhys Edwards would have the right record to test him for the vacant Celtic belt. The British title is also vacant – an outside chance to get a final eliminator?

International headline in the UK

Saturday 23rd July

In Minnesota, the WBO international featherweight title fight between Joel Gonzalez and Isaac Dogboe finished with Dogboe showing just how very dangerous an opponent he is. Dogboe managed a split decision win which puts him in line for Ray Vargas, the WBC title holder, though he could also face Emanuel Navarrete, the WBO holder.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 23rd July

In Santa Fe, Argentina, the IBF/WBO light flyweight title fight between Evelin Nazarena Bermudez and Yairineth Actuve ended with a Bermudez win. It was a wide 10 round decision to retain both of her belts. Her IBF reign is now 4 years old.

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 30th July

We are in Bournemouth with SKY/BOXXER. Top of the bill, with the Commonwealth and EBU cruiserweight titles on the line is Chris Billam-Smith versus Isaac Chamberlain. There are plenty around who are more likely to recognize the away fighter in Chamberlain than Billam-Smith and would possibly think that would mean that Chamberlain was the most likely of the two to secure victory. It would be a mistake. Billam-Smith is a tough man, the belt holder and a very hard hitter. This could however, go either way, because Chamberlain who lost early in his career to Lawrence Okolie, has gone away, hurt and learnt. Chamberlain is a vicious fighter. Mind you, Billam-Smith is fighting in his hometown and is determined to bring the boxing good times back to Bournemouth. Billam-Smith is the bookmaker’s favourite; he is also the pundit’s favoured candidate. I reckon this could be a belter of a night and Chamberlain may just sneak it.

Under the radar

Saturday 30th July

At Newcastle, and live on terrestrial British Television, the super welterweight fight between Josh Kelly and Lucas Brian Bastida is for the WBO international title and is the next step on Kelly’s return and rehabilitation. It’s only six weeks since he was last on Channel Five with a fantastic 4th round stoppage of Peter Kramer. This time shall be a bit livelier, and with the cameras pointing in his direction once again the momentum from a decent showing will propel him further. Bastida may be the taller of the two but that is the only measurement where Kelly shall come up short.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 30th July

In Bournemouth, we have heavyweight Frazer Clarke, super middleweight John Docherty takes on Diego Costa, lightweight Caroline Dubois faces Happy Daudi, Ben Whittaker makes his debut against Greg O’Neil and Joe Pickford is in for the WBO European super welterweight title.

We also have the Commonwealth title fight between Nina Hughes and Tysie Gallagher at super bantamweight in Essex, and in Newcastle, super lightweight Harlem Eubank faces Tom Farrell. There are also cards in Dunstable and Oldham.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 6th August

In Belfast, after having been so brutally knocked out by Leigh Wood, Michael Conlan is back and headlining against Miguel Marriaga.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 6th August

In Madison Square Garden, New York, Amanda Serrano returns for the WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight titles against Brenda Carbajal

Under the radar

Saturday 6th August

In Sheffield, the rise and rise of super lightweight Dalton Smith continues with the British title fight against Sam O’Maison.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 6th August

It is in Veneto, Italy that the EBU European super bantamweight title is on the line between Luca Rigoldi and Geram Eloyan.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 6th August

In Belfast, supermiddleweight Padraig McCrory takes on Marco Periban for the WBC international silver title and welterweight Tyrone McKenna faces Chris Jenkins.

In Sheffield, the DAZN show has heavyweight Johnny Fisher in against Michael Ressinger, lightweight Campbell Hatton takes on Michael Dufek, and super bantamweight Hopey Price hopes to continue his rise as he shares a ring with Alexander Mejia. The IBF European cruiserweight title is on the line between Jordan Thompson and Vasil Ducar and the super lightweight WBC international strap sees Erica Farias taking on Sandy Ryan.