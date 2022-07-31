Congressional Reporter for The Guardian (DC Bureau) Hugo Lowell Returns to The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Sunday July 31, 2022 – Breaking News
The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Popular Congressional Reporter from The Guardian (DC Bureau) Hugo Lowell returns to The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show on Sunday July 31st to discuss Hot Topics.
You will not want to miss this show…
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.
Follow Hugo on Twitter
Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter