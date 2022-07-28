“Bad” Brad Berkwitt Is Putting His Activism on Display For the World to See in His #MovingHumanityForward Panels on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show







By Joyce Davis

Let’s face it, human beings like to be entertained. Even when it comes to our news. When you watch the evening news, they have a formula, cable news has a different formula but it is all based on what will keep viewers. News can sometimes become echo chambers that do nothing more than program the viewers to one thought. We don’t get the full truth because most stories are told in eight-to-ten-minute segments.

“Bad” Brad Berkwitt gives us something different with his #MovingHumanityForward Panels. I was completely moved by the honesty from his panelists. Raw truth that you cannot get from news sources that have agendas in selling ad space. The agenda here is for us to look at ourselves and see what we can do to keep #MovingHumanityForward with more than just lip service.

I highly recommend the series. I will be watching them all and learning what I cannot learn any other place. The first one I saw moved me to tears because they hit me right where I was. They asked questions I wish cable news would ask, but they do not.

It means a great deal to me that someone cares about humanity enough to dedicate time to find ways to make it better. People can be self-serving in their actions. We tend to think about right here right now. Brad is looking beyond himself in this series. I for one am grateful for what benefits we will gain. I believe it’s one of those steps that can help shape the future for the better.

To every panelist that takes time to be a part of a future panel I sincerely thank you. “Bad” Brad, I thank you for imagining beyond yourself. By creating the #MovingHumanityForward Panels you moved humanity forward. It is refreshing to see someone do what they talk about.

Watch the panels and learn what you can do to move humanity forward. Leave a comment if it touches you like it touched me. I am recommending it to friends and family because I believe it’s that important to see.

Click here to watch “Bad” Brad’s #MovingHumanityForward Panels