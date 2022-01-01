Food Banks Are Struggling







By Joyce Davis

As someone on Social Security Disability I can tell you I sometimes depend on the help of food banks. It used to be really hard to talk about it because of the embarrassment of not being able to help myself. I know that I am not alone in this struggle. So many of us are struggling and need help.

Now the reports say that the food banks are running out of resources and they are the ones that need help. Food banks get their food from local places that have surpluses. Things have been so rough that some farmers have had to sell off their cattle just to make ends meet. Texas is in a drought. Farms do not have as much produce as they need to sell and do not have the surplus that they used to have for the food banks.

Inflation has a lot of us struggling to make ends meet and this is the time we all need to pull together. Look out for the seniors in your neighborhood or in your family. Most people are too embarrassed to say they need help. Check on the people around you that you know have had rough times in the past. You can give to the food banks whatever you can spare. It can be cash or food but any little thing helps when you are hungry.

I speak from a place of knowing. Any little help you give makes a person feel seen. It’s so easy to feel forgotten about when you are fighting for food. Let’s do what we can to make sure no one feels forgotten.