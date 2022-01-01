Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. Returns to the Ring Saturday – Boxing News







Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr., (15-1, 9 KOs), now campaigning as a junior welterweight, headlines this Saturday night’s “The Last Chapter,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Fighting out of nearby Holbrook (MA), Ohan takes on Argentinian Jonathan “Yoni” Ariel Sosa (7-13-2, 4 KOs) in the 6-round main event, which has future career implications for the fast-rising Ohan.

The popular Ohan has a new team – head trainer Matt Ryan, assistants Mark Deluca and Mike Ferragamo – and they’re heading to a higher-level platform in the not-too-distant future.

“I figured I needed a change,” Ohan explained the reason for his new team. “I’m working with a bunch of pros who I’m learning new things from. I’ve been with them around 10 months, my last fight was our first working together. I’m very happy with the change because I’m learning so much.

“I’ve had three fights in a row, plus one other fight in my career, at 140 pounds. I was always light fighting at 147 and felt I never should have fought in that weight class. I just did it to get the ball rolling. I feel like I have more power. I’m still training and sparring with the same sized guys that I was before I stepped down to junior welterweight. I belong at 140!”

Ohan and his promoter, Granite Chin Promotions, are on the same wavelength in terms of Ohan ascending to a higher-level platform and more significant fights.

“We’re looking at bigger fights and better opponents,” Ohan concluded. “I’m in shape and ready for the next step.”

“This is Mike’s second fight with his new team, and I am excited to see the progress continue,” Granite Chin Promotions president Chris Traietti commented. “The goal for the first rt of the year was to keep Mike busy and get him on a national stage by year’s end. As much as we love giving Mike a chance to fight locally in front of his local fans, the goal has always bee to maximize his potential and put him in big money fights.”

Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (4-2, 2 KOs), of Woburn (MA), and Swansea’s Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (3-2, 1 KO) will battle in the 8-round co-featured event for the vacant Massachusetts cruiserweight title.

Two converted mixed-martial-arts fighters, Raphael Torres (2-0, 2 KOs), of Framingham (MA), and Fall River’s (MA) Jonathan Gruber (3-1, 2 KOs), are matched in a 6-round bout for the vacant Massachusetts Cruiserweight Championship.

New Bedford (MA) light heavyweight prospect Edet “Papito” Mkpanam (7-0, 6 KOs), the 2018 New England Golden Gloves runner-up, fights veteran Texan Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (13-50-2, 9 KOs) a 6-rounder.

Promising Brockton (MA) welterweight David “The Blessed One” Ribeiro (1-0, 1 KO) meets Rhode Island’s Alfred “Keenan” Raymond (1-3, 0 KOs) in a 4-round match. The 25-year-old Ribeiro was a decorated amateur who captured a gold medal at the 2020 New England Golden Gloves Championships.

Also scheduled to fight in 4-round bouts is Methuen (MA) junior middleweight Luke Iannuccilli (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. 63-fight veteran Rynell Griffin, Brockton’s pro-debuting junior middleweight Kirk Wilmart vs. Rodrigo DaRocha (0-4).

Card subject to change.

Tickets are available for purchase at GRANITE-CHIN-PROMOTIONS.TICKETLEAP.COM or www.ticketriver.com (Search: The Next Chapter) for $45.00 (standing room), $60.00 (floor seats), $80.00 (VIP stage seats) and $40.00 for a table of 4.

Doors open at 7 p.m. ET, first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.