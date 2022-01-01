Manuel Gallegos Vs Jesus Moroyoqui Headline “Canela Box Nights” on August 19th – Breaking Boxing News







Only 10 days after the launching of the “Canela Box Nights” series, CANELA BOX and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor, have announced boxing’s newest series will return August 19th to one of boxing’s true hotbeds, Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico.

“Canela Box Nights” will be held and streamed live for free the third Friday evening every month in Mexico.

Los Mochis, Sonora is synonymous with elite boxing, producing stars such as 5-time World Champion Fernando Montiel 54-6 (39 KOs) and 4-division World Champion Jorge Arce (64-8, 49 KOs).

The most recent WCBS signing, super-middleweight Manuel Gallegos (19-1, 16 KOs), has a legitimate shot at developing into the next star from Los Mochis. Gallegos appears to have the size, strength, skills, and chin to go deep in the loaded 168-pound division. Two fights ago. Gallegos defeated former Showtime and TMT fighter, Kevin Newman II (13-3-1, 8 KOs), of Las Vegas, by way of a close 10-round unanimous decision a year ago.

Gallegos’ opponent in the Aug. 19th 8-round main event is light heavyweight Jesus “Mazo” Moroyoqui (10-1, 7 KOs), of Navojoa, Sonora, the home of Mexican boxing legend and former International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Champion Luis “Yory Boy” Campas (107-17-3. 82 KOs).

“I’ve had the privilege to sit ringside and watch both men fight on separate nights and when the opportunity came to make this fight happen it was something we couldn’t pass up,” explained Taylor. “Now, if you are a boxing purest and love the whole ‘hit and not get hit’ style, this main event match-up may not be for your favorite, but if want to see a fight with no pretense of defense then you better tune in on August 19th to CANELA.TV”.”

Moroyoqui had a good amateur career with more than 100 fights and as a pro he has already defeated two previously undefeated fighters. Moroyoqui’s last fight resulted in his first pro loss to current world-ranked, undefeated Diego Pacheco (15-0) on DAZN.

The 8-round co-featured event will serve as a great “table setter” as one of the top prospects in all of Mexico and member of the Mexico’s famous Montiel boxing family, super lightweight prospect Jorge Lugo Cota (7-0, 5 KOs), also from Los Mochis.. An outstanding amateur who had a record of 155-10, coupled with numerous state and national championship performances, Cota takes a huge leap up in class versus former world title challenger Jesus Antonio Rubio (13-5-2, (7 KOs).

Rubio defeated former world-ranked challenger and United States Boxing Association (USBA) Champion Sonny Fredrickson (21-3) back in the spring of 2021. Defeating Fredrickson earned Rubio an opportunity to fight for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Interim Junior Welterweight World Championship against undefeated Alberto Puello (20-0) a year ago albeit dropping a 12-round decision. In Rubio’s last action, he fought to an 8-round split draw with Angel Martinez (14-1, 14KOs).

“I have always been known as an aggressive matchmaker in my 20 years of doing, but this is overly aggressive even for me,” Taylor noted. “We have the utmost confidence in our fighter (Lugo) and for him to make his first eight-round fight against a past world title challenger should tell you all about the confidence he has in himself.”

“Canela Box Nights” – LIVE, EXCLUSIVE and FREE stream on CANELA.TV, presented by World Cup Boxing Series, on Friday, August 19th from the Centennial Sports Center in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, starting 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.

Canela.TV is available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, as well as through linear channels on Samsung TV Plus, LG, Vizio, Plex, Distro TV and available through iTunes and Google Play. Users can find a wide variety of content, including soap operas, news, movies, television series, cooking shows, among others, through the Hispanic lens. For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/

“Canela Fight Nights” was created by CANELA MEDIA, a leading, minority-owned technology driven company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Hispanic Community, and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by its creators CEO Terry Holland and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor.

ABOUT CANELA MEDIA: Canela Media is the leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming , featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.

Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company’s proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream- U.S. and Latin America Hispanics.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female-and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit: https://canelamedia.com/

ABOUT WORLD CUP BOXING SERIES (WCBS): World Cup Boxing Series is your passport to the best online fights you’ll ever see. WCBS is the only active tournament and team fight series in professional boxing. For years, its creator Guy Taylor has been tasked with creating tough, competitive matches for promoters eager to test their rising prospects and contenders. That same mindset has now been applied to his own latest creation, World Cup Boxing Series. For more information, please visit https://www.worldcupboxingseries.com/