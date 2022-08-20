Sports Broadcaster Vin Scully Dies at 94 – Sporting News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Legendary sports broadcaster Vin Scully, who was the longtime play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, passed way August 2, 2022 at his home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County.

No cause of death was given. He was 94.

Scully was the caller for Major Leagues Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 seasons (1950-2016), making his tenure the longest of any broadcaster with a single team in professional sports team history. Scully was called the voice of the Dodgers and so much more, and was the heartbeat of the Dodgers-and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.

In addition to Dodgers baseball, Scully called various nationally-televised football and golf contests for CBS Sports from 1975-1982 and was NBC Sports lead baseball play-by-play announcer from 1983-1989. He also called the World Series for CBS Radio from 1979 to 1982 and again from 1990-1997.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Vin Scully’s family during their time of grief.