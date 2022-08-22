Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 30th July

in Bournemouth with SKY/BOXXER, the top of the bill battle for the Commonwealth and EBU cruiserweight titles between Chris Billam-Smith and Isaac Chamberlain was everything wanted and a little bit more. In the end it was Billam-Smith who got his hand raised after 12 gruelling rounds of non-stop action in front of a tremendously vocal crowd. They backed their man and he delivered in what has been dubbed as a fight of the year contender. Neither took a step back and the fight ebbed and flowed until all three judges scored it 117-112 to Billam-Smith. Nobody could disagree with that verdict. It was Chamberlain’s first 12 rounder, he has been out of the ring for what will feel like forever and whilst next for Billam-Smith has to be world level contention, Chamberlain came away with no crowns but plenty of credit

Under the radar

Saturday 30th July

At Newcastle, and live on terrestrial British Television, the super welterweight fight between Josh Kelly and Lucas Brian Bastida for the WBO international title was a reminder of just why Kelly was a rising star for Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. In the end, they parted company, but the ride was worthwhile. When Kelly lost to David Avanesyan at the tail end of that relationship, he was a shadow of the prospect he was vaulted as, and it looked for some, as if his career was heading for small halls and wanabbe tags. But Kelly’s trainer, Adam Booth kept faith. And so, he should have. Kelly was decisive, effective and impressive last Saturday as he ground down Bastida and won on points. Following a fantastic 4th round stoppage of Peter Kramer only six weeks since his latest victory means that he has shown off on Channel Five for a large audience at home once again – just as well as the venue looked very under booked.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 30th July

In Bournemouth, we also had heavyweight Frazer Clarke brutally stop Ariel Esteban Bracamonte in 2 rounds, lightweight Caroline Dubois stopped Happy Daudi in 3, whilst Ben Whittaker made a startling debut against Greg O’Neil with a 2nd round stoppage.

The Commonwealth title fight between Nina Hughes and Tysie Gallagher at super bantamweight in Essex ended in a majority decision for Hughes. In Newcastle, super lightweight Harlem Eubank won against the late replacement for Tom Farrell, Eliot Chavez who was disqualified for hitting after a break.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 6th August

In Belfast, after having been so brutally knocked out by Leigh Wood, Michael Conlan is back and headlining against Miguel Marriaga. There may be no belts or titles on the line, but this looks like a tremendous contest as Marriaga can whack, which should test him to a kind of limit that will tell us if he can get himself back into the type of contention that delivered to him the Wood fight for a world title. Conlan has always been an entertaining figure whose loss against Wood was as unexpected as it was spectacular, not least as he was coasting into the final round before being sent straight out the ring. This is a decent fight to get him closer to where he wants, and deserves, to be.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 6th August

In Madison Square Garden, New York, Amanda Serrano was due to return for the WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight titles against Brenda Carbajal. But Jake Paul’s fight with anyone is off so Serrano’s contest, which was chief support, is off too. Pity that…

I don’t quite understand why Serrano’s fight could not have headlined but there are some reports that ticket sales for the venue have not been good so perhaps that had something to do with it.

So, we are now looking out towards Texas, and the WBC/WBA flyweight battle between Marlan Esparza and Eva Guzman. Both have decent enough records which makes this an intriguing fight. Esparza is defending both belts so will be favorite, but both are likely to provide yet another female contest worthy of the headlines – will they get them though?

Under the radar

Saturday 6th August

In Sheffield, the rise and rise of super lightweight Dalton Smith continues with the British title fight against Sam O’Maison. Any new prospect shall always have the pressure of expectations high, but Smith appears to love the attention. He has done much to impress, and this should be another showcase of that. I expect it to be quite a battle, but the much fancied Smith shall prevail.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 6th August

It is in Veneto, Italy that the EBU European super bantamweight title is on the line between Luca Rigoldi and Geram Eloyan. The European title should be one that is a steppingstone for fighters heading towards world title level. Rigoldi, the home fighter, is defending a title he has won regularly. One of his two losses was against Britain’s Galal Yafai, no indignity there but his trajectory could do with a push…

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 6th August

In Belfast, supermiddleweight Padraig McCrory takes on Marco Periban for the WBC international silver title and welterweight Tyrone McKenna faces Chris Jenkins.

In Sheffield, the DAZN show also has heavyweight Johnny Fisher in against Michael Ressinger, lightweight Campbell Hatton takes on Michael Dufek, and super bantamweight Hopey Price hopes to continue his rise as he shares a ring with Alexander Mejia. The IBF European cruiserweight title is on the line between Jordan Thompson and Vasil Ducar and the super lightweight WBC international strap sees Erica Farias taking on Sandy Ryan.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 13th August

It is another dark week as we have only one card – in Cardiff – filled with 9 fights!

International headline in the UK

Saturday 13th August

There is the WBC female super welterweight clash between Cecilia Braekhaus and Patricia Berghult in Cali, California.

Under the radar

Monday 15th August

The WBA super featherweight title fight between Hyun Mi Choi and Aka Ringo in Seoul.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 13h August

Another female world title fight between Hanna Gabriels and Angie Paola Rocha for the WBC and WBA heavyweight titles.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 13th August

Just that card in Cardiff!