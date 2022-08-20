Joan Van Ark: Dallas, Larry Hagman, Julie Harris, Quentin Tarantino and More…







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Joan Van Ark is best known as Valene Ewing in Dallas and its spin-off Knots Landing. She is hoping to do a theatre tour with her Knots Landing colleagues Michele Lee and Donna Mills and bringing back memories of this great show.

KB: Did you always want to be an actress?

I wanted to be an actress since I was 14 years old when Russell James didn’t ask me to the high school Spring Prom. So, I said to myself, “Who needs boys?” and I auditioned for a play at our community theatre and got a tiny part, the flower girl with one line; “Violets, Sir?” I loved it. I was hooked. That was the very beginning of a long journey as an actress. Thank you, Russell James!

KB: I read that you are a life member of the Actors Studio. Did you study under Lee Strasberg?

The only two I can remember are Sally Kellerman, who played “Hot Lips” in the movie, “Mash,” and Richard Dreyfuss, who starred in the movie, “Jaws,” and countless other films.

KB: People know you best as Valene Ewing. How did you get this part?

I got the part without auditioning. It was offered to me as I was doing voice-over commercials for two days in New York City for Estee Lauder Cosmetics. Luckily, the Dallas producers allowed me to finish the recordings and pushed the start date for Valene in Dallas. So, I was able to do both. That was the beginning of a 14-year commitment as Valene Ewing on both “Dallas” and the spin-off new series, “Knots Landing.” The pilot episode of “Knots” had Gary and Valene Ewing moving from Dallas to the now famous cul-de-sac in “Knots Landing.”

KB: You and Charlene Tilton look alike very much. Are you still in touch with her and how was working with Larry Hagman?

I just did a podcast interview with Charlene. She looks great! She now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Larry was always the jokester on the set, keeping things funny and light between takes. I particularly remember his squirting peanut butter between his teeth when I was doing a close up, and he was off camera, standing next to the camera, feeding his lines to me with peanut butter coming out of his mouth. He and Patrick Duffy (Bobby) were always keeping things fun and our energy up.

KB: I read that you interviewed Julie Harris at age 15 and she gave you some advice? What did she say to you?

Julie has always given me “advice” all my actress life, even now that she is gone. At age 15, when I interviewed her for a newspaper article, she helped me skip college and go straight to the Yale Graduate School of Drama… on scholarship! From that moment on, she has been a part of me . . . always and forever.

KB: If you were to direct a movie and could pick 3 actors/actresses: Who would you pick, what would the plot be and what would be the movie title?

A tough one to answer. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio filmed “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the foot of our driveway . . . directed by Quentin Tarantino. I would cast them in a heartbeat and both star in it and direct myself as the third actor in the movie. Not sure what the plot would be, nor the title, but I’ll get back to you. On the other hand: If I could talk him into it, I would fire me as the director and get Quentin Tarantino to direct! He came over to me one night as I sneaked down to watch the filming, and he walked over to me and welcomed me to the set. He recognized me from a feature film I did with Ray Milland and Sam Elliot called “Frogs.” He was a fan of the movie. I was blown away!

KB: What are you doing at the moment? Are you still active in the business?

Yes… multiple efforts within the “new normal, post-COVID” here in Los Angeles. Voice-over commercials, an animation pilot comedy, and an upcoming possible tour with my “Knots Landing” co-stars Michele Lee and Donna Mills, which has a working title of “We’re Knot Done Yet.” We are hoping to do it in theatres across the country with questions and answers and fun and some memories of working together.

Check out Joan’s website: HERE