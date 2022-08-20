Magnum P.I. Actor Roger E. Mosley Dead at 83 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Roger E. Mosley, who played Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, the helicopter pilot on all eight seasons of the original MAGNUM P.I. (1980-1988) passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. Mosely died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of injuries he sustained in a car accident three days prior. He was 83.

Outside of his long-running role on MAGNUM P.I., Mosley also made appearances in TV series and films such as SANFORD AND SON (1972-1977), NIGHT GALLERY (1969-1973), THE MACK (1973), THE STREETS OF SAN FRANCISCO (1972-1977), KOJAK (1972-1978), BARETTA (1975-1978), STARSKY AND HUTCH (1975-1979), ROOTS: THE NEXT GENERATIONS (1979), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), NIGHT COURT (1984-1992), HANGIN’ WITH MR. COOPER (1992-1997), A THIN LINE BETWEEN LOVE AND HATE (1996), WALKER, TEXAS RANGER (1993-2001), and LAS VEGAS (2003-2006). Mosley came out of retirement top play Booky, T.C,’s barber in the MAGNUM P.I. (2018-2022) reboot.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Roger E. Mosley’s family during their time of grief.