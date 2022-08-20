Pop Culture Icon Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Singer and Actress Olivia Newton-John, internationally known for her iconic role as Sandy in the beloved movie musical GREASE (1978), peacefully passed away August 8, 2022 at her Ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends. She was 73.

Olivia Newton-John is a warrior, who has battled cancer for three decades, but it never defined who she was, nor did she let it limit what she wanted to do with her life. By sharing her journey, she has become a symbol of hope and an inspiration to many.

Newton-John was an accomplished recording artist, whose career included hits such as “I Honestly Love You”, “Magic”, and “Physical”. She is also a four-time Grammy Award winner. In addition to stealing our hearts as Sandy in GREASE, Newton-John appeared in films and TV series including XANADU (1980), A MOM FOR CHRISTMAS (1990), SNOWY RIVER: THE MCGREGOR SAGA (1994-1996), and GLEE (2009-2015). She reunited with her GREASE co-star John Travolta to star in TWO OF A KIND (1983).

John Travolta paid tribute to her, saying, “My dearest Olivia, you made all our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Those beautiful words by Travolta resonate with all her knew her and to the millions of fans who have enjoyed watching her sing and dance into their hearts for decades. Newton-John’s passing has touched everyone in one way or another.

Olivia, we are hopelessly devoted to you.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Olivia Newton-John’s family during their time of grief.