Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dead at 81 – Music News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter behind hits such as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On” passed away August 9, 2022, near Scottsdale, Arizona. The cause of death was not given. He was 81.

Dozier was an American singer, songwriter, and record producer from Detroit, Michigan. He co-wrote and produced 14 US Billboard number 1 hits and 4 number ones in the UK. He was a member of Holland-Dozier-Holland, the songwriting and production team responsible for much of the Motown sound and numerous hit records by artists such as The Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, The Four Tops, and The Isley Brothers. He also collaborated with Phil Collins to write the Golden Globe award-winning song “Two Hearts”.

Dozier and the Holland brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Lamont Dozier’s family during their time of grief.