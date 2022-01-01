World and National News, As I See It…







By Janet Grace

I’ve got my eyes, ears and the rest of my senses in tune with what comes out of politician’s mouths, as well as their actions.

Ted Cruz AKA ‘Dead Views’, was acting a fool, attempting to emulate TFG on Jul 22nd, during a campaign brainwashing at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.

Twitter went crazy roasting him for it. Imagine: a person whose wages are paid for by, We, The People, comes out to WWE style smoke and fireworks which you and I paid for and immediately insults We, The People, who have different views going further on to say that his pronouns are: “kiss my ass.” Decorum; apparently, was not invited. Where’s “The Gong Show”, when you need it? This man is missing a soul, a conscience, and believes himself to be as charismatic as some belief TFG is, eww. As If!

Then, Nancy Pelosi has to go stir the shit over in Taipei last week, for no other reason than to distract us from the Dem’s inability to tie their own shoes let alone create and pass laws to protect us. She knew what she was doing and had a point to make, to our detriment. I know she was like: “FU, China! Can’t tell me where to go or what to do. I go wherever I please and do whatever I want. S’up, Taipei?” SMH!

I thought those law makers and pencil twirlers were supposed to be keeping us safe; yet, on both sides of the aisle, they behave like children needing recess, a snack and a nap.

Speaking of which, DeSatan is really overreaching and if we do not wake up and get him out, we are looking at America’s New President. He’s worse than TFG. He’s educated, knows the law and how to break it.

His latest stunt was to suspend a twice elected prosecutor last week for saying that he would not be enforcing the newly adopted handmaiden’s criminal abortion laws. I read up on the laws and see that DeSantis was well within his rights to do this. That is scary.

TFG was certainly surprised when the FBI gently tapped on his door asking politely for the nation’s possessions, which he had decided to keep for himself.

IMHO, he’d just gotten rid of someone who knew enough to have him locked up for sure. I’m so sorry that she was buried right by the 18th hole of Trumps golf range, before a coroner could tell us what many of us believe and already know … Rest In Peace, Madam.

Meanwhile, Maryland’s Governor Hogan, who kept Marylanders very safe and sound throughout the pandemic, lowered the gas prices for his state so that we could afford it and has acted; surprisingly, like what we expect to see from a democratic government, but better, turned his backs on us when the FBI raised TFG’S place. He wants the DOJ to show America the proof of how the warrant was issued. He wants full transparency, which might be good given it’ll show MAGA WORLD the truth and nothing but the truth. It might help, but he’s doing this to position himself for a 2024 run at the Presidency. Tell you what, he’s safer than DeSatan because he’s a Liz Cheney type of republican, not a Cruz, Jordan, Green, Bobardt or Stefanik, but they change their minds like the weather.

I don’t know where any of this is headed, folks. What I AM certain of is that we need to come out in droves and vote democrat up and down that ballot come November or we can say: ADIOS, AMERICA! Hello, Hell!

Peace/Out:

JG )O(