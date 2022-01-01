60 Seconds with Actress Susan Seaforth Hayes







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Susan Seaforth Hayes is best known as Julie Williams in Days Of Our Lives: a role she has been playing since 1968 and continues to do so, together with her husband of 48 years Bill who plays her on-screen husband Doug Williams. They have written a memoir ‘Like Sands Through the Hourglass’ and a novel ‘Trumpet’ together and are working on a second one.

KB: Did you always want to become an actress? I read your mother was an actress.

No, I wanted to become a history teacher. Always happiest studying the past from second grade on to today. Yes, my mother was an actress most of her life, performing on the stage, a great while in radio then TV then big movies. She worked with Clark Gable, “Teacher’s Pet” and even John Wayne “True Grit”. However, her happiest time was writing for soap operas: “Days of Our Lives,” “Generations” etc.

KB: Do you remember what your very first role was?

Certainly. In 1948 I was cast in “Madam Butterfly” with the NY Metropolitan Opera Company, playing “Trouble” the diva’s little love child. I was four. At the Hollywood Bowl. It is a silent role, and I enjoyed all that music as you can imagine.

KB: You have been playing Julie Williams on Days Of Our Lives since 1968: How did you get the part and how do you keep it interesting after so long?

I auditioned. I work hard at it. I’m lucky to have lasted. If you want juicy details, or to really research my life, look up my memoir, ‘Like Sands Through the Hourglass’, written with my husband.

KB: I read that the role of Stephanie Forrester in The Bold and The Beautiful was written for you, but you turned it down and it went to Susan Flannery. Why did you turn it down and have you regretted it?

I never turned down The Young and the Restless (not Bold and Beautiful). Had a scheduling conflict with my husband’s family reunion.

KB: Bill Hayes, who is your husband in real life, plays your husband on Days Of Our Lives. How does it feel working with someone who is your husband on set and at home?

Great. Married forty- eight years. We adore each other. He is now 97 and still loved by everybody lucky enough to know him.

KB: What is your favorite movie?

The Man Who Would Be King. Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Christopher Plummer. Director John Huston.

KB: What are you currently doing? Anything new coming up?

Still doing Days, writing a second novel with Bill Hayes, and today ironing and laundry. Thank you for your interest. In short, still living my best days.

