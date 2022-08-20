Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 6th August

In Belfast, Michael Conlan showed that he had fully recovered from the Leigh Wood defeat by beating the tough Miguel Marriaga. It was quite an emphatic win with Marriaga was down three times in his 10 round points loss. Conlan is unlikely to rematch Wood next but there are plenty of big fights and opportunities out there for him. And that rematch with both of them sporting world honors would be tastier when or if it might happen.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 6th August

In Texas, the WBC/WBA flyweight titles were successfully defended by Marlan Esparza as she outpointed Eva Guzman. Guzman was hardy and game for the fight but ultimately Esparza was just the level above. Who next? The Other champions in the division are Leonela Paola Yudica and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz… Surely?

Under the radar

Saturday 6th August

In Sheffield, the rise and rise of super lightweight Dalton Smith continued with a British title win against former sparring partner Sam O’maison. O’maison was a hardy young lad who gave his all, but Dalton was levels above and by the beginning of the 6th, nobody thought O’maison would hear the final bell – he didn’t – and the fight ended in the 6th round. Next for Smith may be further challenges at domestic level before the toe is dipped into the next level of his career.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 6th August

It is in Veneto, Italy the EBU European super bantamweight title saw Luca Rigoldi beat Geram Eloyan on points over 12 rounds. On paper it was a perfunctory defense for the Italian, but he found it tougher than he may have imagined, and he did leave the ring with battle scars.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 6th August

In Belfast, supermiddleweight Padraig McCrory beat Marco Periban for the WBC international silver title by stopping Periban in the 5th, and welterweight Tyrone McKenna beat Chris Jenkins on points.

In Sheffield, the DAZN show also saw heavyweight Johnny Fisher beat Michael Ressinger by stopping him in the 2nd, lightweight Campbell Hatton showed improvements in his boxing as he beat Michael Dufek on points over 6 rounds, super bantamweight Hopey Price also stepped up a gear with a points win over 8 rounds against Alexander Mejia. The IBF European cruiserweight title went to Jordan Thompson against Vasil Ducar who floored Thompson in the final round, almost scoring a late stoppage win which would have been a travesty and the super lightweight WBC international strap left Erica Farias for Sandy Ryan who got revenge in a points win over 10 rounds.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 13th August

It is another dark week as we have only one card – in Cardiff – filled with 9 fights!

International headline in the UK

Saturday 13th August

There was the WBC female super welterweight clash between Cecilia Braekhaus and Patricia Berghult in Cali, California, however Berghult has signed to unify against Natasha Jonas… Braekhaus, as she is recovering from two Jessica McCaskill defeats, will need to find a new way back.

Under the radar

Monday 15th August

The WBA super featherweight title fight between Hyun Mi Choi and Aka Ringo is in Seoul. This is another female fight which shall get little by way of mainstream attention but is an opportunity to measure the depth of the female fight game – Choi is favorite. Both are unbeaten, but this is Choi’s 21st contest, Ringo steps in the professional ring for only the 4th time.

International fight of intrigue

Nothing happening that catches the eye!

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 13th August

Just that card in Cardiff!

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 20th August

In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO heavyweight world titles are on the line between champion Oleksandr Usyk and former champion Anthony Joshua.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 20th August

It must be the WBO featherweight clash in San Diego, California, where Emanuel Navarrete faces Eduardo Baez.

Under the radar

Saturday 20th August

It has to be the super lightweight fight for the WBC silver title between Adrian “The Problem” Broner and Omar Figuero Jr. in Hollywood, Florida.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 20th August

The WBA super title fight at super featherweight between Roger Gutierrez and Hector Luis Garcia in Hollywood Florida.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 20th August

With 5 fights in Bolton and 12 in Wembley, we have little by way of domestic dust ups but in the US, the vacant WBA super lightweight title is being fought over by Alberto Puello and Botirzhon Akhmedov.

In Jeddah we have light heavyweight Callum Smith taking on Mathieu Bauderlique, heavyweight Filip Hrgovic faces Zhilei Zhang in a fantastic contest, Badou Jack fighting at cruiserweight will share a ring with Richard Rivera whilst there are outings for Ben Whittaker, and Ramla Ali