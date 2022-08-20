Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

Under the radar

Saturday 15th August

Last Saturday in Las Vegas, Teofimo Lopez announced he was right back in the mix with a seventh-round stoppage of Pedro Campa. As soon as it was over, Lopez talked of a wide range of possible future opponents including Josh Taylor, Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis, Jose Zepada and I was surprised that Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua were not mentioned too!

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 20th August

In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the WBA, IBF, IBO, WBO and now The Ring Magazine’s heavyweight world titles are on the line between champion Oleksandr Usyk and former champion Anthony Joshua. The wait is finally over and the question as to whether Anthony Joshua can avenge his second defeat by solving the puzzle, which is Oleksandr Usyk, will be resolved on Saturday. The hype around this fight is incredible. Every possible outcome has been suggested and measured countless times by countless pundits, with unlimited suggested possibilities. Will AJ win? Will he retire if he does not? Is Tyson really retired? Perhaps the biggest question meandering its way round the media is how Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn is coping with working with Sky again after leaving them for DAZN.

This is colossal.

It looks like people think AJ wins early or Usyk wins on points. No matter what the result shall be, I expect that, on Sunday morning there shall be as many unanswered questions as answered ones. I am an AJ fan, but also think Usyk is one of the purest boxers produced for decades. I cannot call it and to be honest, I do not want to. I just want the result!

International headline in the UK

Saturday 20th August

It must be the WBO featherweight clash in San Diego, California, where Emanuel Navarrete faces Eduardo Baez. Navarrete is defending his title for the 3rd time and has had 10 months out of the ring after a hectic period of being in it. Champion since October 2020, he has defended against some notable names but now is taking on a fellow Mexican in his latest defense If he comes through, and I can find no one who thinks he won’t, he wants to unify and get bigger fights under his belts…

Under the radar

Saturday 20th August

It was to be the super lightweight fight for the WBC silver title between Adrian “The Problem” Broner and Omar Figuero Jr. in Hollywood, Florida. Broner has now withdrawn citing mental health issues as the reason behind him being unable to wish to “play in the ring” this time round. Of course, people have divided into two camps with one welcoming his openness and the other being skeptical that he might not have taken training camp as seriously as he ought to. Whatever the response, it has led to some more discussion around mental illness and THAT is a good thing.

Figuero Jr. shall have a fight and it will be against late replacement Sergey Lipinets.

The WBA super title fight at super featherweight between Roger Gutierrez and Hector Luis Garcia on the same bill in Hollywood Florida. The unbeaten Garcia is supremely confident going into this one and defending champion Gutierrez may have his hands full. He seems to have been quiet going into this fight leaving Garcia to make the noise – I think Garcia will either prove his mettle or fall doing in the attempt. Not much of a prediction but this could be a brilliant fight to watch because it is poised.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 20th August

We head back to Jeddah where we have heavyweight Filip Hrgovic facing Zhilei Zhang in a fantastic contest. Hrgovic has struggled to get opponents and we are now looking at a weekend when the belts might be fought for together for the last time for many months to come. The WBO, WBA and IBF might decide there are bigger fish to fry than trying for that elusive unification of the four belts and ask their leading contenders to square off. If this is the case, then fringe world level heavyweight fights, like this one could sweep the planet. Joyce v Parker is fixed up, this will add to the debate, then we can see the likes of Bakole, Hughie Fury, Whyte, Wilder etc. start to literally knock each other out on the way to their own piece of Nirvana…

Here I think Hrgovic takes out Zhang due to his superior skill set.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 20th August

With 5 fights in Bolton and 13 in Wembley, we have little by way of domestic dust ups this weekend though light heavyweight Hosea Burton returns in Bolton. In the US, the vacant WBA super lightweight title is being fought over by Alberto Puello and Botirzhon Akhmedov.

Back, once again, in Jeddah we have light heavyweight Callum Smith taking on Mathieu Bauderlique, Badou Jack fighting at cruiserweight will share a ring with Richard Rivera whilst there are outings for Ben Whittaker taking on the dangerous and unbeaten Peter Nosic in only his 2nd professional fight, and Ramla Ali faces Crystal Garcia Nova.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 27th August

In Sheffield, there is the light flyweight Commonwealth title fight between Matt Windle and Siphele Myeza.

International headline in the UK

Nothing happening …

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 27th August

9 fights in Houghton-le-Spring… is all, y’all