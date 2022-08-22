Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 20th August

In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the WBA, IBF, IBO, WBO and The Ring Magazine’s heavyweight world titles were retained by champion Oleksandr Usyk as he expertly beat former champion Anthony Joshua, with an astonishing last three rounds. By the end of round 9, Joshua was ahead in a split decision win. By the end of the 12th the result had reversed as the Ukrainian showed heart, spirit, skill, guts, determination, and the will to win.

Joshua left the ring after throwing two of the belts out of it, returned, stole the limelight, and regrets his loss of cool. So, he should.

The night belonged to a man who could beat anyone on any night. Next Tyson Fury for him – let’s hope so. For Joshua, there are plenty of options out the but for the moment, he is not anyone’s World Champion.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 20th August

Another champion retaining his belt was Emanuel Navarrete who faced Eduardo Baez in San Diego, California. Navarrete was behind on the judge’s scorecards heading into the 6th when he got the stoppage with a vicious body shot.

Under the radar

Saturday 20th August

We were looking forward to the super lightweight fight for the WBC silver title between Adrian “The Problem” Broner and Omar Figuero Jr. in Hollywood, Florida when Broner withdrew. We then had the late replacement Sergey Lipinets, step up and step into the ring. And he went and got an 8th round stoppage of Figuero Jr.! With the towel coming in, Lipinets looked a very real prospect back at junior welterweight. This WBC eliminator now thrusts Lipinets forward after taking up a golden opportunity at very short notice!

The WBA super title fight at super featherweight between Roger Gutierrez and Hector Luis Garcia on the same bill in Hollywood Florida saw Garcia dominate Gutierrez on points. He won a very comfortable fight with wide margins on the judge’s scorecards. Garcia has shown that his win against Chris Colbert where he was the underdog was no fluke. Not bad for a fighter moist people had not heard about at the beginning of this year!

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 20th August

Back in Jeddah much lauded heavyweight Filip Hrgovic labored to beat Zhilei Zhang in a contest which potentially damaged rather than enhanced his reputation. He is now the IBF mandatory, but he was matched by Zhang. Many thought Zhang had won it. Hrgovic was floored, neither could knock each other out, each of them rattled the other and it gave us much to discuss on the state of the heavyweight scene but asked more than it answered.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 20th August

In the US, the vacant WBA super lightweight title went to Alberto Puello who beat Botirzhon Akhmedov on a split decision.

In Jeddah light heavyweight Callum Smith stopped a very tough Mathieu Bauderlique in the 4th round, Badou Jack at cruiserweight beat Richard Rivera on a split decision whilst Ben Whittaker beat a tricky Peter Nosic in only his 2nd professional fight on points, and Ramla Ali, with the very first ever female boxing match in Saudi Arabia took only 45 seconds to knock out Crystal Garcia Nova.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

International headline in the UK

Nothing happening …

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 27th August

8 fights in Houghton-le-Spring… is all, y’all…

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 3rd September

In Liverpool, there is the super welterweight fight between Liam Smith and Hassan Mwakinyo.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 3rd September

In Los Angeles, we have the WBC lightweight clash for Josh Taylor’s old belt between Isaac Cruz and Edvaldo Ramirez.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 3rd September

In Sonora, Mexico, it is the WBA super featherweight battle between Erica Cruz Hernandez and Jelena Mrdjenovich

Under the radar

Saturday 3rd September

The WBC/WBO unification fight at super welterweight between Natasha Jonas, the defending champion, and Patricia Berghult.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 2nd September

In Torquay it is the Commonwealth super featherweight title fight between Kristine Shergold and Vicky Wilkinson.

Saturday 3rd September

7 fights in York Hall, 11 in Tolworth, 6 in Inverness and 7 in Doncaster are joined by a bill in Liverpool, under Sky/Boxxer which includes light heavyweight Dan Azeez taking on Shakan Pitters with the British belt on the line, Adam Azim returning alongside heavyweight Frazer Clarke.