Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

International headline in the UK

There was still nothing happening …

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 27th August

There were 7 fights in Houghton-le-Spring… and they all went the way of the home fighters…

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 3rd September

In Liverpool, there is the super welterweight fight between Liam Smith and Hassan Mwakinyo. Now there is no belt on then line here but Smith has declared that right after this fight he wants a world title fight. Smith was with Matchroom and has defected to Boxxer/Sky for bigger fights as he thought that Eddie Hearn was not paying him enough attention. He needs now to make the attention he is getting pay. It is therefore not just the win but the manner of the win which shall make a difference. Mwakinyo is a former sparring partner of his so he is confident he can get through him unscathed but next? He fancies the winner of Chris Eubank Jr./Connor Benn – would that make a world title fight? I don’t know but I do know that Smith has plenty left to give, starting in Liverpool on Saturday.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 3rd September

In Los Angeles, we have the WBC lightweight eliminator for Josh Taylor’s old belt between Isaac Cruz and Edvaldo Ramirez. It is on the Luis Ortiz/Andy Ruiz Jr undercard. Cruz is the young pretender whilst Ramirez is the longer in the tooth veteran. Cruz has already lost to Gervonta Davis and is totally focused on getting a rematch as well as getting through Ramirez. Whilst Cruz is a lightweight, Ramirez is coming into the division with the hope of continuing his current winning streak. Cruz is also on a winning streak which makes this a cracking fight!

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 3rd September

In Sonora, Mexico, it is the WBA super featherweight battle between Erica Cruz Hernandez and Jelena Mrdjenovich which is a rematch. Hernandez won the last time they met due to an accidental headbutt ending the fight and Hernandez being ahead on points. Hernandez is the defending champion, and the expectation is – she shall remain so afterwards.

Under the radar

Saturday 3rd September

The WBC/WBO unification fight at super welterweight between Natasha Jonas, the WBO champion, and Patricia Berghult, who holds the WBC belt. Jonas is on a high and with a homecoming to her native Liverpool, the stakes are also high. Berghult is undefeated. THIS is a massive fight for Jonas. She has already had one fight where she struggled and lost when the expectations were too high – will she melt again? I doubt it as she has shown in her draw with Terri Harper and her close fight with Katie Taylor, she has made massive improvements. She wants the Taylor rematch, but a bigger unification fight – Marie-Eve Dicaire is the IBF champ, and the WBA holder is Hannah Rankin – awaits if she gets past this and I fully expect she will.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 2nd September

In Torquay it was to be the Commonwealth super featherweight title fight between Kristine Shergold and Vicky Wilkinson, but that has gone meaning I am now looking at Andy Ruiz Jr. against Luis Ortiz. The Destroyer versus King Kong – who will triumph? Will it matter? Of course, it will – I think Ruiz, looking as he does is hoping to stop Ortiz and it might be a short night. If it goes longer, I think that Ortiz might just take it on points and be back in a huge way for the world title mixes.

Saturday 3rd September

7 fights in York Hall, 11 in Tolworth, 6 in Inverness and 7 in Doncaster are joined by a bill in Liverpool, under Sky/Boxxer which includes light heavyweight Dan Azeez taking on Shakan Pitters with the British belt on the line, Adam Azim returning alongside heavyweight Frazer Clarke.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 10th September

There is only one fight we are all talking about, and it is self-styled GWOAT Claressa Shields taking on Savannah Marshall for all the belts at middleweight.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 10th September

In Montreal, there is a super welterweight battle between Mary Spencer and Cynthia Lozano for the WBC silver and WBA international titles.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 10th September

For us, it is a fight over here with two fighters who ain’t British – the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO super featherweight world title fight between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner in the 02, London.

Under the radar

Saturday 10th September

At the 02, London we have lots of female fights but the one which does stick out is lightweight Carline Dubois, taking on Milena Koleva, but it could be any of the others – see below!

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 10th September

Also at the 02, London Boxxer and Sky Sports present, super welterweight April Hunter on against Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, featherweight Kariss Artingstall taking on Marina Sakharov, flyweight Lauren Price is in against Timea Belik, and featherweight Ebonie Jones faces Vanesa Casallero. There are also cards throughout the UK including in Blackpool and York Hall, London.