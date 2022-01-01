Judge Barres Convicted Insurrectionist from NM Office







By Janet Grace

Judge Francis Matthew, removed Convicted Insurrectionist, Couy Griffin, the founder of the “Cowboys for Trump” cult clan, from his county commissioners seat in New Mexico today stating that his involvement in the January 6th, 2020, Insurrection disqualified him from holding office.

We, The People, hail this as a total win for our republic’s democracy.

The 14th Amendment helped to ease this through, as did a court filing brought on by Citizens For Ethics and Responsibility in Washington. Here’s the Quote by the group’s president.

“This is a historic win for accountability for the January 6th insurrection and the efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in the United States. Protecting American democracy means ensuring those who violate their oaths to the Constitution are held responsible,” said Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington. “This decision makes clear that any current or former public officials who took an oath to defend the US Constitution and then participated in the January 6th insurrection can and will be removed and barred from government service for their actions.”

New Mexico is now safe from that “bad hombre”.