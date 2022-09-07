Beloved Former CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw Dies at 82- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

American journalist Bernard Shaw, CNN’s lead anchor for 20 years passed away September 7, 2022, at a Washington, D.C. hospital of pneumonia. He was 82.

Shaw began his broadcasting career as an anchor and reporter for WNUS in Chicago in 1964. He then worked as a reporter for the Westinghouse Broadcasting Company, also in Chicago, moving later to Washington as the White House correspondent. He worked as a correspondent in the Washington Bureau of CBS News from 1971-1977. In 1977 he moved to ABC News. While at ABC he was the Latin America correspondent and bureau chief before becoming the Capitol Hill Senior Correspondent.

He left ABC in 1980 and moved to CNN as co-anchor of its PRIMENEWS broadcast, anchoring from Washington, D.C. During his time at CNN, he covered several high- profile news stories including the 1981 assassination attempt on U.S. president Ronald Reagan; the 1988 presidential debate with then-candidates Michael Dukakis and George H. W. Bush, and the Gulf War in 1991.

Shaw co-anchored CNN’s INSIDE POLITICS from 1992 until his retirement in March 2001.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Bernard Shaw’s family during their time of grief.