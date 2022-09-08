Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96 – World News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Queen Elizabeth II, longest reigning British monarch, passed away peacefully September 8, 2022. She had been kept under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, the British royal estate, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She was 96.

Elizabeth was born Princess Elizabeth of York on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London, United Kingdom. She was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George and Queen Elizabeth). Elizabeth was married to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh from 1947 until his death in 2021. She leaves behind four children: King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Anne, Princess Royal and Price Edward, Earl of Wessex, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, and this past June, celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as queen. Hers was the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country. At the time of her death, Elizabeth was queen of 14 other Commonwealth realms in addition to the UK. She led a life devoted to public service. In doing so, she became a symbol of stability and constancy-even through royal scandals, the breakup of the British Empire and massive change around the world.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Queen Elizabeth II’s family during their time of grief.