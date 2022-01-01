Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 3rd September

In Liverpool, last Saturday, there was a big card from BOXXER/Sky Sports, and it did not quite all go according to plan. The headliner, which was the super welterweight fight between Liam Smith and Hassan Mwakinyo ended with Mwakinyo ending the fight by hitting the floor and looking for all the world like he did not want to continue.

Smith had sparred Mwakinyo and after the fight revealed that this type of behavior he had seen in the gym. He was not surprised but the rest of us were pretty shocked. In the fight Mwakinyo claimed to have rolled an ankle in the third round, was then able to use it without any issues and in the fourth round, when under pressure from Smith hit the deck and the referee had had enough, calling it off.

And right after the win, Smith declared once more that he wants a world level fight next. Mwakinyo was not good enough and Smith who was with Matchroom before this and then defected to Boxxer/Sky for bigger fights is unlikely to rue the day, but it was testimony how difficult the level below world class can be.

Next? He still fancies the winner of Chris Eubank Jr./Connor Benn – would that make a world title fight? I still don’t know but I do know that Smith deserves better service.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 3rd September

Over in Los Angeles, the WBC lightweight eliminator for Josh Taylor’s old belt between Isaac Cruz and Edvaldo Ramirez was ended in the 2nd round.

Cruz just overwhelmed Ramirez and by the lastminute of the 2nd Ramirez was shaky and done. Cruz has now won twice since he lost to Gervonta Davis and is focused on getting that rematch, though did mention Devin Haney, the undisputed and Ring Magazine lightweight champion who is taking on George Kambosos, Jr. in a rematch of his own on October 16 as an alternate!

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 3rd September

In Sonora, Mexico, the WBA super featherweight rematch between Erica Cruz Hernandez and Jelena Mrdjenovich saw Hernandez comfortably winning on points. Mrdjenovich gave a tremendous account of herself, but the former champion was unable to beat a highly dominant, defending champion.

Under the radar

Saturday 3rd September

The WBC/WBO unification fight at super welterweight between Natasha Jonas, the WBO champion, and Patricia Berghult, who holds the WBC belt saw Jonas, win both belts. It was not an easy fight, but it was an incredible performance from Jonas – a punch perfect, dominant show from her.

Jonas may want the Taylor rematch, but a bigger unification fight – Marie-Eve Dicaire is the IBF champ, and the WBA holder is Hannah Rankin – should be next on her radar.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 2nd September

In Los Angeles, Andy Ruiz Jr. knocked down Luis Ortiz three times as he beat Ortiz on points. It was a decent showing but without the knockdowns, he would have lost…

Saturday 3rd September

In Liverpool, light heavyweight Dan Azeez defeated Shakan Pitters on points to defend his British belt whilst Adam Azim got a great first round knockout against Michael Cabra. Heavyweight Frazer Clarke faced a dangerous opponent – bad matchmaking – as he stopped Pencho Tsvetkov in a fight that should never have taken place. Tsvetkov looked ill at ease and terrified – and so he should have been. It was “embarrassing” – and that was the word used by the promoter Ben Shalom!

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 10th September

There is only one fight we are all talking about, and it is self-styled GWOAT Claressa Shields taking on Savannah Marshall for all the belts at middleweight at the 02 Arena, London. The facts are, that Claressa Shields, three weight world champion, twice fully unified in the four-belt era and simultaneous middleweight and light middleweight champion and double Olympic Gold medalist has lost once in a boxing ring. It was in the amateurs at the 2012 World Championships against Savannah Marshall. Marshall holds the WBO belt. Shields holds all the rest. Marshall is English, Shields is American. Marshall is shy and retiring, Shields is anything but…

The fact is that this clash of styles – the brash Yank and the demure Englishwoman – will have a new chapter come Sunday morning. As a fan of Marshall, I favor her. Shields is too brash for these islands and does not have the charm of a Tyson Fury or Prince Naseem Hamed. Though many people have taken to her, and the venue will sell out, the majority want the quiet one to roar and take all the belts. The question many have raised is whether she will channel the spirit of Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder or AJ versus Oleksandr Usyk? I hope for the former.

This evening’s card is the very first all-female boxing card in the UK to headline a TV broadcast and is stacked with great contests, none as feisty as this one though.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 10th September

In Montreal, whilst we have female fights to spare in England, there is a super welterweight battle between Mary Spencer and Cynthia Lozano for the WBC silver and WBA international titles. It is perhaps only fitting that in an all-female night in the UK we should give room to other examples of the fine noble art with women at the forefront. So, I shall let you know how this gets on too!

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 10th September

For us, it is a fight over here with two fighters who ain’t British – the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO super featherweight world title fight between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner in the 02, London. It is the co-main event for Marshall/Shields. Both boxers are trying to build up the beef between them. I don’t quite see where it is all coming from, and it feels more than a tad forced. What is not forced is admiration for Mayer, in particular, as her resume is by far the better of the two. Just how much of a difference that will make is yet to be seen but I reckon that Mayer should prevail.

Under the radar

Saturday 10th September

At the 02, London we have lots of female fights but the one which does stick out is lightweight Carline Dubois, taking on Milena Koleva, but it could be any of the others – see below! Dubois is the golden girl of the future and should start to really take over as Taylor, Shields, Marshall, Jonas begin to fade so eyes are on the sister of the WBA heavyweight champion, Daniel Dubois.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Saturday 10th September

Also at the 02, London Boxxer and Sky Sports present, super welterweight April Hunter on against Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, featherweight Kariss Artingstall taking on Marina Sakharov, flyweight Lauren Price in against Timea Belik, and featherweight Ebonie Jones facing Vanesa Casallero.

There are also cards throughout the UK including in Blackpool and York Hall, London.

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable

Saturday 17th September

It’s the British and Commonwealth lightweight title fight between Gavin Gwynne and Craig Woodruff in Grays, Essex and live on Channel Five.

International headline in the UK

Saturday 17th September

If we have a big female fight the week before we have the big male trilogy the week after that will not end all trilogies with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez taking on Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas.

International fight of intrigue

Saturday 17th September

In Montreal we have the NABF heavyweight title fight between Arslanbek Makhmudov and former world titlist, Carlos Takam.

UK – Under the radar

Saturday 17th September

The British middleweight title fight between Denzel Bentley and Marcus Morrison in York Hall and live on BT Sport.

Mentioned in dispatches.

Friday 16th September

In York Hall, we have also got super middleweight Willy Hutchison slated, and super bantamweight Andre Cain faces Ivan Morales for the WBC international title.

Saturday 17th September

In the Civic Hall, Grays, Essex, the heavyweight Nathan Gorman makes a return whilst light middleweight Lyndon Arthur takes on Walter Gabriel Sequira.

In Las Vegas the WBC super flyweight title is up for grabs between Jesse Rodriguez Franco and Israel Gonzalez, the middleweight WBC international strap is between Austin Williams and Kieron

Conway, whilst the IBF North American title shall be settled between Ali Akhmedov and Gabriel Rosado.

There are also cards in York Hall, Glasgow and Rotherham.