Melissa Jo Peltier Writer and Director of the Fascinating Documentary “THE GAME IS UP” is the Special Guest Sunday October 2, 2022 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

This Sunday October 2, 2022 Melissa Jo Peltier the writer and director of documentary “THE GAME IS UP” sits down with “Bad” Brad on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show for a 360 conversation.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Watch “THE GAME IS UP”

Follow Melissa on Twitter

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter

#MovingHumanityForward