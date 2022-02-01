Ringside Report Looks Back at Boxer George Gilbody







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

New Year’s Day 1955. On that very day, my favorite scholar of the classics, Mary Beard was born. Number 1 in the UK was Finger of Suspicion by Dickie Valentine and The Stargazers. And in Southport, future Olympian George Gilbody made an appearance by birth.

We were 10 years after the end of the Second World War and in April of that year, an iconic figure from that war, aged 80, Winston Churchill retired from being Prime Minister. A snap General Election one month later saw the Conservative Party return to office at a time we consider bleak and tough as the country was still trying to emerge from the greatest conflict against the biggest evil ever inflicted on European soil. Such a bleak vision of the country was shared throughout as the Election, often described as the dullest ever fought, saw little change. There was a new-found political consensus over how the country should look. No matter who was going to win there was not much altering for ordinary citizens. Of note and it they were footnotes of the time; future Labour Leader Michael Foot lost his seat whilst Sinn Fein had two MPs elected for very first time ever; that was the most excitement the election could muster.

It was the world into which Mrs. Gilbody brought her son George. Little did she know at the time, but he was going to forge a pathway through the amateur boxing scene and get to the pinnacle for an amateur boxer – The Olympics in 1980. For George there was never to be a turning over and going on a professional run. His heart was clearly in the amateur code.

It’s a fascinating thing boxing. Great riches at the top and graft and heartache around it. Making the grade as a boxer is in itself a tough ask for anyone – man or woman. It takes more than heart to get through, it takes skill and quite a bit of luck. Getting to the Commonwealth or Olympic Games is a pinnacle and the equal to becoming a world champion. It is, however, less financially treasured or rewarded or applauded because the focus of the television camera is on the MGM Grand, Madison Square Gardens or the 02 in London.

But, without the hard graft in gyms the length and breadth of any country, working with amateurs – people doing it for the love of the sport OR for a reason so personal that it ends up part of an inspiring narrative later on, the sport would not survive, never mind thrive. And without a spotlight shone on the achievements of the amateurs, people like George GIlbody can be lost to an understanding of just why boxing is such an important sport. The first time I can find his appearance as a boxer is when he was in the ABA Championship semi-final in Manchester when he lost against Norman Phillip on points over 3 rounds. As an amateur beginning it smacks of being truly impressive.

His first national title came in 1974, the year of not one but two General Elections as the Labour Party in the UK unseated the Conservatives to govern through a period of great economic turmoil – the political and social backdrop tohis career was not getting any simpler or easier. Now the ABA super featherweight champion of Britain, GIlbody was boxing out of St. Helens ABC and showing his fortitude and mettle, having dispatched Jeff Pritchard in the 1974 final.

Moving to lightweight, he was to win 4 further ABA titles – 1977 – beating Alan Mann in the final and a young Terry Marsh (Marsh was only beaten twice in his amateur or professional career and retired as the IBF undefeated super lightweight champion in 1987), 1979 – beating Mickey O’Sullivan in the final, 1980- beating Tony Bowden in the final and in 1981. In 1978, he was concentrating on the Commonwealth games allowing Terry Marsh to win it that year.

Representing England throughout that time it was in 1976, in a Great Britain versus USA “Duel Match” he lost to a certain Thomas Hearns. And yes, it was THE HITMAN!

But for British fighters, before going to the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games represents the notable pinnacle and it is where the four nations of the United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales – get to represent themselves. George Gilbody went to the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton Canada, though he didn’t medal, it was a Games where he rubbed shoulders with an emerging Azumah Nelson, Barry McGuigan and Mike McCallum – so pretty special company

Two years later he was to represent the whole of the United Kingdom at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. Given the boycott of the Games by the United States, hopes were high that there would be a better chance for other countries to bring home some medals. For the UK it was a really disappointing Games as we only picked up one – a bronze for Tony Willis at light welterweight. Gilbody lost in the quarter final to Richard Nowakowski having beaten Blacksom Siukoko in the 2nd round. Gilbody was to return home with two experiences under his belt and winning the ABAs for that 5th time in 1981, was not quite the end of the story.

He finished his amateur career in 1982, as the Northern Counties ABA Champion at light welterweight. His attempt for a 6th ABA title at a third weight ended in failure at the semifinals when he got knocked out by Tony Adams. Unlike Gilbody, Adams was to eventually turn pro but the debate as to whether the amateurs or the pros got the best of him is one that can be had. George Gilbody was a fighter where it appears that the best was spent where his heart was made, and we should never ignore that.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt