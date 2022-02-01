Why Fury Vs Chisora 3 is Bad For Boxing

It was recently announced that Tyson Fury will be fighting in the boxing ring once again, thus coming out of his self-imposed retirement. However, while many had been hoping it would be

against Anthony Joshua, fans were left disappointed when they found out who he would be taking on. Indeed, while the billing of a Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight might be tempting the first time, the fact that this is for the third time has left fans in the UK feeling a little underwhelmed, with some looking actually to boycott the fight. Naturally, there are certain things in life where being able to repeat certain things can be good.

For example, those that like to play games may find that it is always a good idea to go from the latest online slots to the classics and back again every so often, while those that enjoy other pastimes and hobbies will perhaps agree, too. Nonetheless, Fury’s team has come out and defended the decision for the trilogy fight, as they have claimed there is no one else available and that they had run out of options, while some within the camp might argue that the trilogy against Deontay Wilder had managed to deliver.

However, some are not of the same opinion, and this has led to many feeling that the fight is bad for boxing.

Bad for boxing

One of the reasons that have led to calls suggesting that Fury vs Chisora 3 is “bad for boxing” is down to how one-sided the previous fights between these two heavyweights were in the past. A total of 22 rounds have been fought between the pair, and many have suggested it would have been difficult to find even just one round in which the current two-time heavyweight champion was even beaten. Indeed, if we were to see a similar performance like this when the two face in the squared ring on December 3, then it would be understandable if fans were unhappy. Others may suggest that a third fight between the duo is bad for the sport overall, though, as it would perhaps highlight just the lack of competition or the lack of ability within the heavyweight class now. Of course,

Fury wanted Joshua but never got that bout, while he would have also likely taken on Oleksandr Usyk, but nothing appears to have happened here until recently with it alleged talks are set to take place. If Fury’s team are right in saying that they had no other options for the upcoming fight, then it really is a sad and sorry state of affairs for the heavyweight division of boxing.

Final Thoughts

While there will be a huge amount of disappointment around the sport following the announcement of Fury vs Chisora 3, there will undoubtedly be a lot of attention on the fight. Whether it proves to be bad for boxing, though, remains up to fans and how they react to the fight that is set to take place on December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.