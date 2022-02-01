Ringside Report’s Fight Report of Recent Results and Upcoming Bouts Around The World







By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart

As easy as 1, 2, 3 or A, B, C here we have what happened, what is about to happen and what is due to happen in the boxing world from the perspective of a fan with a laptop, in the heart of Scotland. Three fights, all being talked about and talked up and not all for obvious reasons.

Flash Back – Ringside Report’s Rear View Mirror – one fight from the week past from a Scottish angle (Look it up on a map…)

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Saturday 29th October

At the Wembley Arena, London, the other grande dame of boxing, Katie Taylor defends all of her belts at lightweight against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal.

In the end Katie Taylor does what Katie Taylor does and beat Carabajal. It was a fully dominant 10 round win where Taylor was hardly troubled throughout. No criticism of Carabajal who was fiercely competitive throughout, but Taylor was not just in a league of her own but also in search of her next challenge. She is looking for that homecoming fight in Croke Park, Dublin and the rematch with Amanda Serrano is up front and center of everyone’s discussions but there would appear to be other possibilities.

The retention of her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO titles means she is the only news in the lightweight division but there may be other options including nipping up to super lightweight to dominate there. Before that, Taylor’s performance will have to be analyzed by her team and possible future opponents. Last Saturday she was a little open at times, as she admitted, and Carabajal managed to get through, but Taylor is still teak tough.

My view

The rematch with Serrano is what we want. Female boxing seems to bring those types of fights to the yard so perhaps we shall again get what we want in the female form – the best v the best. Taylor has not got the opportunities that say, Claressa Shields has had, to move around the weights, though Taylor did go up to win a world title so once another defense of the lightweight crowns is over and done with – will we see her going up and clearing up again? This weekend we might get an answer to that as a former foe is back in the ring for all the belts at super lightweight and will fancy a rematch with Taylor should she come through.

Fast Forward – the week to come as viewed from one side of the Atlantic

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

Saturday 5th November

In United Arab Emirates, yet another huge night for boxing sees the Ring Magazine, WBC, IBF and vacant WBA and WBO super lightweight title fight between Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill.

On the undercard of the Bivol/Ramirez showdown, there is another cracking fight involving two women at the peak of their powers – Britain’s Chantelle Cameron and America’s Jessica McCaskill. At the final press conference, it got a little tasty, so we are really looking forward to this being settled.

For the Brit, this is an immense fight and overshadows anything she has been involved in before, whilst McCaskill has fought Katy Taylor and may like to suggest that this qualifies her opinion that she feels Cameron is not fighting at her level.

Cameron, however, is the champion and holds the WBC and IBF versions whilst the other two are vacant and this shall be the showdown to decide the undisputed for all the belts. McCaskill has taken the weight drop – she holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles at welterweight – to compete and seeks to join Claressa Shields as a concurrent two weight holder of all the belts. She beat the legendary Cecilia Breakhaus not once but twice to win these baubles. Her last two fights were stoppages. She is supremely confident. Added to sharing a ring with Taylor, will this experience tell? McCaskill clearly thinks so, however, Cameron is clear about her desire to not just stop that happening but set up a legacy for herself thereafter.

It’s a tough fight for both of them – no matter what either of them say. For McCaskill, this would be some statement and given the earlier loss to Taylor would set her up beautifully for a rematch – Amanda Serrano might interrupt any plans, but if Serrano fell out the picture for Taylor and McCaskill came through this contest – a rematch for Taylor might just make sense.

For Cameron, this is the gateway to riches. She has a moderately more experienced professional record but there is no hiding the facts she comes in as the underdog. Cameron though has a bite that more than equals her bark.

My view

This is the fight we probably were unaware we wanted to see. It has the spite, it has the platform although Dubai is not wholesome, and it has opportunity for each writ large all over it. McCaskill will fancy her chances, but Cameron has more than the tools needed to deal with her. I can see this going the distance but expect Cameron to pull away if not stop McCaskill in the later rounds. For once the Brit might manage it…

Future History – and the week to follow…

UK – biggest and most notable – what should be the biggest news in the UK boxing scene

In Las Vegas, the WBO middleweight title is on the line between Zhanibek Alimkhanuly against Britain’s Denzel Bentley.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt