Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 – Entertainment News

Over time, several actors have portrayed Batman- with each one putting a unique stamp on his interpretation of the caped crusader and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne. One of those actors is Kevin Conroy. Since his initial debut as Batman, Conroy has become the definitive voice of Batman and is easily declared a fan-favorite, voicing Batman in almost 60 different productions and video games. Sadly, Kevin Conroy passed away November 10, 2022, in New York City, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer. He was 66.

In the 1980s, Conroy acted in a variety of contemporary classic theater productions, including “Hamlet” and “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” and Broadway’s “Lolita” and “Eastern Standard”.

Conroy first provided the voice of Batman in BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM (1993), and that led to his iconic and decades-long portrayal of Batman in animated movies and TV series and specials such as BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES (1992-1995), BATMAN AND MR. FREEZE: SUBZERO (1998), BATMAN BEYOND:THE MOVIE (1999), THE NEW BATMAN (1997-1999), BATMAN BEYOND: RETURN OF THE JOKER (2000), JUSTICE LEAGUE (2001-2004), THE BATMAN (2004-2008), SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE (2010), BATMAN: ARKHAM CITY (2011), BATMAN: ARKHAM CITY- CATWOMAN (2011), BATMAN: ARKHAM CITY LOCKDOWN (2011), BATMAN VS ROBIN (2015), and BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE (2016).

His on-screen TV appearances include ANOTHER WORLD (1964-1999), SEARCH FOR TOMORROW (1951-1986), DYNASTY (1981-1989), MATLOCK (1986-1995), CHEERS (1982-1993), and MURPHY BROWN (1988-2018).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Kevin Conroy’s family during their time of grief.

