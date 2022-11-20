Comedian Gallagher Dies at 76 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Gallagher, the comedian famous for his watermelon-smashing routine, passed away November 11, 2022, from organ failure while in hospice care in his Palm Springs, California home. He was 76.

Gallagher was born Leo Anthony Gallagher on July 24, 1946, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He began his career in the late 1960s, and since then he has become one of the most recognizable comedic performers of the 1980s for his prop and observational routine, which included the act of smashing watermelons with a sledgehammer.

Gallagher starred in over a dozen comedy specials including MAD AS HELL & TWO REAL (1981), STUCK IN THE SIXTIES (1983), MELON CRAZY (1984), OVERBOARD (1987), WE NEED A HERO (1992), SLEDGE-O-MATIC.COM (2000) and GOTHAM COMEDY LIVE (2014). His additional film and TV credits include SOLID GOLD (1980-1988), THE SMOTHERS BROTHERS COMEDY HOUR (1988-1989), UP ALL NIGHT (1989-1998), and THE BOOK OF DANIEL (2013).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Gallagher’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt