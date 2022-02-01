The Next Generation Of Boxing: Who Are The Ones To Watch?

Boxing is one of those sports that will never grow old. There is something exciting about watching opponents take on one another. What move will they make next? Who will become the next big name in the sport? The great thing about boxing is that many new up-and- coming rising stars are set to make their mark each year. This article will delve into the next generation of boxing, discussing the names of those who are the ones to watch this year.

Devin Haney

Devin Haney is an American professional boxer – who has certainly made a name for himself at the young age of 23 years old. His current weight class is lightweight, and over the years, he has claimed many titles to his name, making him the current undisputed lightweight champion. He has held the WBC title since 2019 and has been turning heads ever since. Over the years, Haney has chased some of the biggest names in boxing. His performances in 2021 proved him to be a worthy winner of titles as he beat up former champions Jorge Linares and Joseph Diaz. Haney’s defeat against Joseph Diaz made headlines, with many people claiming it was Haney’s best fight of his career. At the ripe age of 23, Haney’s future looks bright as he has already accomplished many feats that boxers can only dream of. He is certainly one to watch.

Keyshawn Davis

You may already be familiar with the name Keyshawn Davis, as he won a silver medal in the 2020 Olympics. His success led him to sign with well-known boxing promoters Top Rank. In February 2021, he made his debut and had certainly hit the ground running. He has won all his fights so far, and the impressive part is he won them all via some form of knockout. Although he is only 23 and made his debut just over a year ago, heads are turning. At the moment, Davis’s career has come to a halt. News has hit the headlines that he had to withdraw from his recent fight against Jair Valtierra due to an unexplained illness. However, Davis has shown in the past that he has qualities that can help him develop into a fantastic fighter. We are sure this illness is a minor setback in what will be an exciting future for this young boxer. Don’t count him out of the rankings just yet.

Jesse Rodriguez

Jesse Rodriguez has been making headlines this year. He is no newcomer, as he first made his pro debut in 2017. However, as of February 2022, he has held the WBC super flyweight title, and his list of impressive accolades doesn't stop there. Last year, Rodriguez ranked as the world's fifth best light-flyweight. So far, he has burst onto the scene, winning all his fights. Did we also mention ten of those fights were won via knockout? Now – that he is the champion, Rodriguez will be looking to do everything he can to keep hold of this title.

Nikita Ababiy

Although he does not have many fights under his belt, Ababiy is a middleweight fighter with the potential to become one of the best. He was the former Jr. Golden Gloves National Champion in 2017 and was quickly noticed by many in the boxing community. Abiby went on to make his pro debut the year after. Since then, he has won six of his fights via knockout. He has not yet lost a fight, and if he can continue to find opponents, he will likely become a force to be reckoned with. Abiby was signed by Eddie Hearn, who hopes to take this young fighter to the top. He has been training with the likes of Chris Colbert – a former holder of the WBA interim super featherweight title. There is no doubt that with more experience, Abiby can make a name for himself in the boxing world. His future looks exciting.

Jared Anderson

At 22, Jared Anderson has been making waves in the boxing world. In 2021, he was the proud owner of the Junior NABF heavyweight title against opponent Vladimir Tereshkin. So far in his career, he has won all his fights. He is rarely tested against his opponents, with most of them not making it past the fourth round throughout 2021. He has sparred with the likes of big names like Tyson Fury, which show you how respected this young boxer already is. Anderson has been recognized for his knockout power, similar to Deontay Wilder, who held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020. Many boxing fans are wondering whether Anderson will be the one to achieve world title gold in the future. If one thing is certain, he is a young boxer that has already achieved so much in his career. The future looks promising.

Teofimo Lopez

When you have held the IBF, WBO, WBA, and The Ring lightweight titles, you are a young boxer that is worth watching. Teofimo Lopez has displayed some eye-opening knockouts throughout his career and has obliterated many opponents to become the proud owner of a string of titles. The future was looking very bright for this up-and-coming star. However, when the Coronavirus pandemic hit, his career came to a sudden halt. After suffering from COVID-19, reports showed that Lopez suffered badly with his health. However, a fight against kambosas showed that he still possessed the qualities of a tough competitor and has since been training to get back on top. There is no doubt that when Lopez made his debut in August, all eyes were on him.