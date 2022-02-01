RingSide Report

World News, Social Issues, Politics, Entertainment and Sports

Reelected Rep. Gloria Johnson (TN-D) HD90 (Formerly HD13) Returns to Discuss Hot TN Topics on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Thursday November 17, 2022



The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Reelected  Representative Gloria Johnson (D-TN) HD90 (formerly HD13) returns to discuss hot Tennessee topics on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Thursday November 17, 2022.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Follow Rep. Gloria Johnson on Twitter

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter 

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt